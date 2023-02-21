In pictures: Serena Williams attends the Moncler Genius Show at London Fashion Week

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams, who is a fashion aficionado, was seen attending the Moncler Genius show during London Fashion Week on Monday, February 20.

Williams, along with her tennis prowess, is also known for her eclectic fashion choices on the court. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is friends with legendary Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who has been seen cheering on Williams during many matches.

During various tournaments, Williams has donned custom outfits by Off-White which were designed by the late fashion icon Virgil Abloh, who passed away on November 28, 2021.

On Monday, Moncler, an Italian luxury fashion house, unveiled its 'Moncler Genius' collection during the 'The Art of Genius' show with new collaborators in the realm of design, sports, arts and music. Famous powerhouses Pharell Williams, Jay-Z, and Alicia Keys also showcased their designs. Williams, meanwhile, was heading the 'Art of Terrain' section of the show.

The 41-year-old attended the show in a Moncler cheerleader outfit with a long green puffer jacket.

Williams at the Moncler Genius Show

Williams was also reunited with retired Russian star Maria Sharapova during the show. Sharapova is on the board of the Italian luxury fashion house.

A look at Serena Williams' brands and fashion collaborations

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

Legendary tennis star Serena Williams has always been a fashionista on and off the court. During her illustrious career, Williams has also managed to launch brands in consonance with her love of fashion and jewelry.

In May 2018, the former World No. 1 launched her fashion apparel brand 'S by Serena'. The American also launched the fine jewelry brand 'Serena Williams Jewelry' in August 2021 with prices ranging from $120-$10,000. In 2017, she also founded a venture capital fund, Serena Ventures, with partner Alison Rapaport Stillman.

Williams has also collaborated with Nike for a unique partnership where the tennis star will select 10 emerging designers who will be given 18 months to create a collection for 'Serena Williams Design Crew' and the collection will be launched as Nike x SWDC.

In December last year, the American legend, who understands the importance of physical recovery, also launched a wellness brand, Will Perform, which offers pain relief and muscle care products.

Williams also launched a children's book 'The Adventures of Qai Qai' which is based on her daughter, Olympia Ohanian's doll also named Qai Qai. The book aims to teach young kids about self-belief.

