In Pictures: Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia impresses everyone with her posing skills on Italy vacation

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are enjoying a babymoon in Italy before welcoming their second child later this year. But it’s their 5-year-old daughter Olympia who is getting all the attention with her adorable poses in the family photos.

The couple have been sharing glimpses of their European trip on social media. They have visited Florence, Venice, and Paris, among other places, and have taken in some art, culture, and cuisine along the way.

One of the most recent posts by Williams on Monday, June 19, shows the family posing with some friends. Olympia seems to be having a blast too, as she shows off her personality and style in every photo.

“When your kid can’t stop posing.” Williams wrote on Instagram.

Olympia is no stranger to the spotlight, as she often accompanies her mother to tennis tournaments and events. She has also appeared on several magazine covers with Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Alexis Ohanian surprises Serena Williams and Olympia with a private tour of Uffizi Gallery

During their European escapades, Alexis Ohanian took Serena Williams and their daughter Olympia to see some of the world’s greatest masterpieces at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

The family got a rare opportunity to explore the famous art museum after it closed to the public. They marveled at the works of Michaelangelo, Da Vinci, Botticelli, and Caravaggio, among others, without any crowds or distractions.

The Uffizi Gallery is one of the oldest and most prestigious art museums in Europe, featuring a vast collection of paintings and sculptures from the Renaissance era and beyond. It attracts millions of visitors every year, but Ohanian was able to arrange a special and exclusive tour for his family.

Ohanian said he wanted to make his wife happy by showing her some art and thanked the gallery for letting him do so. He also shared his experience on Twitter on June 5, 2023, with a photo of Olympia striking a pose in front of a painting.

“She said she wanted to see some art, so… (Grazie, Uffizi, for letting me book an after-hours private tour of some amazing works… Michaelangelo… Da Vinci… Botticelli… Caravaggio we all left inspired. Last time I visited was 20 years ago as a broke college student among 1,000s of visitors—this was a surreal night)”, Ohanian tweeted.

