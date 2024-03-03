In Pictures: Serena Williams dazzles in black and blue at Paris Fashion Week Balenciaga Show with Kim Kardashian

Serena Williams graced another day at the Paris Fashion Week, where she met Kim Kardashian.

Williams is often regarded as a fashion icon and has appeared in a number of fashion shows in and outside the United States.

Paris Fashion Week is currently ongoing and Serena Williams attended the Balenciaga Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. She dazzled in a black dress and a blue jacket.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared several pictures from the event, including one of herself with Kim Kardashian and another with Vogue magazine's Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The 42-year-old also attended the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week where she donned a maroon dress with a white design.

Serena Williams was honored with CFDA's Fashion Icon award in 2023

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) honored Serena Williams with their fashion icon award in 2023. The former World No. 1 is the very first athlete to have won the accolade.

Speaking about receiving the honor, the American said that she used fashion as a way of expressing herself ever since she was young and that she was blessed to work with several notable designers throughout her career.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve used fashion as an outlet to express myself – fashion gave me the confidence to step on the court and own who I was, and where I knew I was going,” said Williams as quoted by the CFDA's website.

“My dream of owning my own brand, S by Serena, has become a reality and throughout my career I have been blessed to collaborate with the most established designers and the most exciting up-and-coming creatives," she added.

Williams also said that she was extremely honored to receive the Fashion Icon award, adding that she was a longtime admirer of the CFDA's work.

"I have had so much fun learning my style and allowing it to change as my life has evolved, but I’ve always held one thing true – fashion is for everyone, no matter your size, race, or income," the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said.

"I am incredibly honored to be receiving the prestigious Fashion Icon Award from the CFDA, an organization whose work I have long admired and to stand among style icons I have always looked up to," she added.

Serena Williams retired from tennis in 2022 but her sister Venus Williams is still playing at the age of 43.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion previously received a wildcard for the Australian Open but withdrew from the tournament. She is currently scheduled to start her 2024 season at the upcoming BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after receiving a wildcard for the main draw of the WTA 1000 event.

