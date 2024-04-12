In Pictures: Serena Williams shares dazzling glimpses of her look for the 2024 Nike On Air Event in Paris

Serena Williams recently shared glimpses of her look for the 2024 Nike On Air Event that was held in Paris.

Williams signed a multi-million dollar contract with Nike at the age of 21 which has eventually transformed into one of the most significant relations for both parties involved. Their relationship is still going strong, with the American frequently collaborating with the mega sports brand to release fashion lines.

The 23-time Major champion donned Nike attire for the first time in 2004 and co-incidentally wore a custom-made Nike kit that featured a cropped sports jacket adorned with jewels with a matching tennis dress underneath and a pair of PE NikeCourt Flare 2 sneakers among other accessories for her final on-court appearance at the 2022 US Open.

The American recently visited the Nike On Air Event in Paris, a star-studded event that featured the likes of Chloe Covell, A'ja Wilson, Sha'Carri Richardson, and many other stars from the world of sports. She shared glimpses of her look from the event, where Williams donned an all-beige on her Instagram.

"Nike On Air Event 2024 - Paris, France 🇫🇷 on my way! #NikeOnAir"

Nike pays homage to Serena Williams with the 2024 collection of Serena Williams Design Crew

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams and Nike came together in 2021 to create a new collection called the Serena Williams Design Crew to help the newer generations voice their fashion by giving them a platform.

Speaking at the SWDC's launch, Williams highlighted how she preferred taking a chance when it came to design owing to her desire to stand out and be unique whenever she stepped out on the court.

“When I step on the court, I definitely want to stand out. I’m Serena and I like to be different. I just like taking a chance when it comes to design.”

The 42-year-old also mentioned the importance of diversity in today's world, as people from diverse backgrounds can bring together different ideas to create something wonderful.

“The world isn't one color. We come from different backgrounds and think differently. When you bring all that diversity together, can you begin to imagine the amazing things that you are able to make?”

Nike released the latest collection of the SWDC where they paid homage to the American with all looks honoring Williams' on-court looks from her career's greatest moments. They took to Instagram to share some glimpses.

"She takes her fits as she takes her tennis, without limits ☁️📈 Swipe to see 📸 the iconic on-court looks that inspired the new SWDC collection."

