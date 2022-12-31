In pictures: Sloane Stephens adorns cover of Athleisure magazine's latest issue

American tennis player Sloane Stephens will feature on the cover page of the latest issue of Athleisure, a lifestyle/sports magazine.

Stephens engaged in a conversation with the magazine where she discussed her hopes and aspirations for the upcoming season and self-care. She later took part in a photo-session on a tennis court as she posed in tennis attire with a racquet.

Athleisure took to social media on Saturday to share their delight at having Stephens feature on the cover page of the 84th edition of the magazine. They also congratulated the 29-year-old in advance on the 10th anniversary of the Sloane Stephens Foundation in March 2023.

"Couldn't be happier to share that our DEC ISSUE #84 cover is with @WTA @sloanestephens who talks about the upcoming #tennis season, self-care, @ss_fdn (congrats on 10 years!) and more!," they wrote in their tweet.

During an interview with Athleisure, the World No. 37 opened up about her foundation and how she has been using tennis to help kids through her project.

"The Sloane Stephens Foundation is actually celebrating our 10 year anniversary in March 2023. I cannot believe it's been 10 years! I wanted to use tennis as the vehicle to keep kids in school, keep them healthy and keep them physically safe," Stephens said.

Tennis has given me so much in my life but I know that it can feel very unapproachable, especially to people from under-resourced communitites who might not be able to afford the equipement or coaching, or to under-represented communitites where they might not see a lot of players that look like them. I sought out to change that," she added.

"I've had one of the best off-seasons I've ever had this year" - Sloane Stephens ahead of 2023

Sloane Stephens at the 2018 WTA Finals

Sloane Stephens feels that the off-season ahead of 2023 was one of the best she has ever underwent in her career.

During an interview with Athleisure magazine, the one-time Grand Slam champion conveyed about her leisure trips that she took during the off days.

"I've had one of the best off-seasons I've ever had this year! The day after Thanksgiving, we left for Africa. We went on the most incredible safari in South Africa at Londolozi and saw a gorilla trek at Virunga National Park. This was my first trip to Africa and I cannot wait to go back," expressed Stephens.

The American will begin her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, which is set to commence on January 2 at the ASB Tennis Arena.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes