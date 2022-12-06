In pictures: Sloane Stephens gives sneak peek into her South African vacation with husband

Sloane Stephens is enjoying her off-season by vacationing in South Africa with her husband Jozy Altidore.

The former World No. 3 traveled to the African nation for an exhibition tour called the Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge. However, since the event has been postponed, she has occupied herself with picnics, safaris, and other fun activities.

Stephens has been engaging with her fans on social media by posting plenty of pictures and videos from her holiday. The American's latest picture shows her posing in fancy attire.

"Vacation looks good on me," the 29-year-old captioned her post.

Sloane Stephens' Instagram story on Tuesday

Stephens earlier shared a picture of a delectable platter of fruit, nuts, and cured meat. She also showcased the exquisite mansion she is staying in, which is surrounded by dense forest.

Stephens exhibits a wide range of delectable foods.

Stephens' dining area is surrounded by dense forest.

The mansion Stephens is staying at.

The 2017 US Open Champion had a mixed season, with her only title coming at the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara. Her best result at the Majors was reaching the French Open quarterfinals before losing to Coco Gauff. Her final outing of the year also came in Guadalajara, where she made the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event before losing to eventual champion Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

Sloane Stephens and other elite players left stranded as uncertainty looms over Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge

Sloane Stephens at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2019

Sloane Stephens, along with the likes of Ons Jabeur, Martina Hingis, Dustin Brown, and Khololwam Montsi, was set to participate in the Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 3 and 4.

However, the event has been postponed indefinitely.

“Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge sadly announces that it will postpone its event. The event organisers have expressed their disappointment in having to postpone the event, but still strongly believe in using sports such as tennis to inspire change," the event organizers announced via a social media post on Wednesday.

The organizers had earlier announced that the event would be shifted to the Arthur Ashe Tennis Facility, although that plan was later scrapped as well.

"The Africa Cares Tennis Challenge has been moved to Arthur Ashe Tennis Facility – a tennis centre named after former tennis legend Arthur Ashe who won the first US Open in 1968," a statement from the organizers read.

