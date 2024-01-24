In Pictures: Sloane Stephens goes on a golfing date with husband Jozy Altidore; calls it his "happy place"

Sloane Stephens has provided fans with a glimpse into her day at the golf course with her husband Jozy Altidore on Tuesday (January 23).

The 2017 US Open champion is coming off a third-round showing at the 2024 Australian Open. She hit the track running in Melbourne with a couple of impressive wins over Olivia Gadecki and 14th seed Daria Kasatkina in the opening two rounds.

A tense third-round encounter against Russian Anna Kalinskaya saw the American crash out 6-7(8), 6-1, 6-4.

Enjoying some well-earned time off back home before the WTA calendar resumes shortly after the ongoing Australian Open, Stephens had a day out at the golf course with her husband Jozy Altidore.

Describing it as Altidore's "happy place," Stephens put up a series of images on her Instagram story of them enjoying some quality time off together.

"Good morninggg. Hubby is taking me to golf today! Stay tuned," Stephens wrote on her Instagram story.

Sloane Stephens and husband Jozy Altidore enjoy a day out at the golf course.

Stephens also reserved a slot for her opening tee shot. Impressed by her swing, she went on to jokingly suggest that it was time she invested in some "custom clubs."

"Pretty sure I need some custom clubs," Stephens exclaimed.

Sloane Stephens tees off at the golf course.

Sloane Stephens confident for the rest of 2024 season

Sloane Stephens at the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park - Getty Images

Despite her relatively early exit at the 2024 Australian Open, Sloane Stephens seems confident for the remainder of the season.

Having lost in the Australian Open in the first round last year, Stephens was happy to get off the blocks this year in Melbourne with a third-round finish. Describing her form as "miles ahead" of where she was last year, Stephens is pumped to keep the same energy going for the remainder of the year.

"I don’t know about you guys but I feel like we’re out the gates and we hit the track running in 2024 😅. I’m miles ahead of where I was this time last year and I’m pumped and excited to keep the energy going. Thank you all so much for the support and it’s only going to get better!!" Stephens wrote on Instagram.

The 2017 US Open champion has had a stop-start few years on tour. She dropped out of the top 20 shortly after 2019 and has struggled with consistency ever since. Currently ranked No. 44 in the world, Stephens will hope to re-discover the same form that saw her reach as high as No. 3 in the world in 2018.