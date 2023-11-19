In Pictures: Sloane Stephens hangs out with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at F1 Las Vegas GP

American tennis star Sloane Stephens was seen hanging out at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday along with music star Rihanna and her partner, American rapper A$AP Rocky.

Stephens has won seven WTA titles, including the 2017 US Open. She was ranked as high as No. 3 on the WTA rankings in July 2018.

On Sunday (November 19), Stephens posted some pictures on her X (formerly Twitter) account. One of the pictures featured her and the nine-time Grammy Award winner, all smiles and posing for the camera. Another featured A$AP Rocky in between Sloane Stephens and Rihanna in the F1 radio room.

Stephens captioned the image “the real Grand Prix” and added a heart-eye emoji.

Expand Tweet

Sloane Stephens has always shown that she loves music and is a fan of Rihanna. In February, Stephens lauded Rihanna's performance at the Super Bowl LVII.

After Rihanna’s performance, Stephens tweeted “OH MY GOD RIHANNA”.

Expand Tweet

A sneak peek at Sloane Stephens's 2023 season

Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Stephens

Sloane Stephens is currently ranked 48th on the WTA Tour. This season wasn't her best so far, but she managed to win a trophy. She beat Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint Malo.

She exited the Australian Open in the first round after being defeated by the Russian star Anastasia Potapova. Stephens also had a first-round exit at the Miami Open after being knocked out by compatriot Sofia Kenin in two sets.

At the ATX Open, Varvara Gracheva defeated her in the quarterfinals in two sets. At the Merida Open Akron, Stephens suffered a double bagel and lost to eventual champion Camila Giorgi.

At the Grand Prix Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Morocco, she reached the quarterfinals after beating Peyton Sterns 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-6(6). However, Stephens lost to Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 1-6, 1-6 in the semifinals.

At the French Open, the 30-year-old reached her ninth round of 16. She beat Karolina Plíšková, Varvara Gracheva and Yulia Putintseva before losing to Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka 7-6, 6-4.

Stephens couldn't better her 2013 Wimbledon quarterfinal record this year as she exited the tournament in the second round. She was beaten by Croatia's Donna Vekic 6-4, 5-7, 4-6.

Sloane Stephens also couldn't repeat her 2017 success at Flushing Meadows. She was knocked out by Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round of the US Open 6-2, 5-7, 4-6.

The last WTA singles tournament Stephens featured in was the Guadalajara Open in Mexico. She defeated Ann Li 7-5, 6-4 in the first round but was eliminated in the second round by Emiliana Arango 1-6, 2-6.