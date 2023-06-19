In Pictures: Sloane Stephens and husband Jozy Altidore enjoy a last-minute trip to Canadian Grand Prix

American tennis star Sloane Stephens and her husband, soccer player Jozy Altidore, took a break from their busy schedules to attend the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, June 18.

The couple captured their fun-filled day at the Formula One race in Montreal through photos, including snapshots with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and moments in the paddock.

Stephens took to Instagram on Sunday, June 18, to share pictures from the Canadian Grand Prix.

“Grand Prix Du Canada”, Stephens wrote on Instagram.

Altidore also posted some photos of their trip on his Instagram, showing them enjoying the sunny weather and the racing action on Father's Day. He wrote:

“Father’s Day at the Grand Prix with the best company”, Altidore wrote on Instagram.

The Canadian Grand Prix was the eighth round of the 2023 F1 season, which will resume on July 2 with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Stephens and Altidore are both preparing for their upcoming tournaments. Stephens will compete at Wimbledon, which starts on July 3, while Altidore will play for Toronto FC in the next season.

Sloane Stephens’ French Open quarterfinal dream shattered by Aryna Sabalenka

Sloane Stephens in Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Four

Sloane Stephens’ hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the French Open for the fourth time in her career were dashed by world number two Aryna Sabalenka, who won 7-6, 6-4 in a high-paced match on Sunday night.

Despite showing glimpses of her best form in Paris and winning three matches to reach the last 16, Stephens faced a formidable opponent in Sabalenka, who went on to win the match 7-6, 6-4. Sabalenka, the world number two, was aiming for her second consecutive Grand Slam title after triumphing at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The first set saw Sabalenka dominate with a fast start, breaking Stephens twice to take a commanding 5-0 lead in just 17 minutes. Although Stephens managed to get on the board and save two set points, Sabalenka closed out the set with a powerful forehand winner, ending in a 7-6 victory for Sabalenka.

The second set was more competitive as Stephens raised her level and matched Sabalenka's aggression. Stephens broke Sabalenka to take a 3-2 lead, but was unable to consolidate her advantage as Sabalenka immediately broke back.

The turning point came in the ninth game when Sabalenka earned three break points and eventually converted the third with a cross-court forehand winner that clipped the sideline, sealing a 6-4 set victory for Sabalenka.

Sabalenka improved her head-to-head record against Stephens to 4-0, having won all their previous encounters in three sets.

Stephens, who is currently ranked 38th in the world, can take some positives from her French Open campaign, as she showed signs of returning to her best after struggling with injuries and form in the past years.

