In pictures: Sloane Stephens and husband Jozy Altidore share stunning pictures from their Santorini getaway following Wimbledon exit

Tennis star Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore are having a blast on the beautiful island of Santorini, Greece. The couple posted pictures of themselves sipping Greek wine and enjoying the stunning views during their vacation.

Stephens and Altidore have been dating for four years and announced their engagement in April of 2019. They tied the knot in Miami’s Bal Harbour on January 1, 2022, with the bride wearing a custom Galia Lahav couture gown and the groom sporting a sharp suit.

The athlete couple recently shared their Greek adventures through Instagram on Thursday, July 13, where they posted photos of tasting delicious cuisine, exploring the farms, and spending quality time with their parents.

“Just a little Greek wine,” Stephens captioned her post.

The vacation comes after a disappointing exit for Stephens at Wimbledon, where she lost in the second round to Donna Vekic in a thrilling three-setter.

Stephens, who won the US Open in 2017 and reached the French Open final in 2018, has struggled to find her best form in recent years. She is currently ranked No. 39 in the world and has won only a single title in Guadalajara (2022) since 2018.

Altidore, on the other hand, has been enjoying a lackluster season with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer. The 33-year-old striker has scored just one goal in 11 appearances so far.

The couple will soon return to their respective careers, but for now, they are making the most of their time together in one of the most romantic destinations in the world.

Sloane Stephens’ Wimbledon campaign ends in disappointment

Sloane Stephens in Wimbledon 2023

Sloane Stephens had a mixed run at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships in women’s singles and doubles.

In singles action, the former US Open champion and World No. 39 defeated Rebecca Peterson in straight sets in the first round but fell to 20th seed Donna Vekic in a thrilling three-setter in the second round. The Croat came back from 2-5 down in the second set to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The 30-year-old partnered with compatriot Makenna Jones in doubles, but the duo lost in the first round to Greet Minnen and Anna Bondar, 2-6, 6-7. Stephens, who reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2013, has not advanced past the third round since then.

Sloane Stephens’ performance at Wimbledon was a reflection of her inconsistent season so far. The American has been struggling to find her best form in recent years.