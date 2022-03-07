In pictures: Stefanos Tsitsipas and his girlfriend enjoy time off in California ahead of Indian Wells Masters 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas landed in California on Sunday ahead of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. The ATP 1000 event is scheduled to kick off on March 10, and features four of the top five players in the ATP rankings, including Tsitsipas.

With only a few days left for the tournament to begin, the Greek spent his time off in the company of his girlfriend Theodora Petalas and documented their time exploring the state on Instagram. The two took to some casual sightseeing along California's beautiful beaches as well as visiting other urban places of attraction.

Most significantly, the pair visited the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to catch the LA Lakers in action in the NBA. The World No. 5 also posted a picture from the Santa Monica Pier, where the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards took place over the weekend.

"It ain't vanilla, I promise," Tsitsipas captioned the post on Instagram.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' best result at the Indian Wells Masters has been reaching the quarterfinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters

The 2022 Indian Wells Masters will be the fourth time Stefanos Tsitsipas has appeared in the ATP 1000 tournament and his best result has been reaching the quarterfinals.

The 23-year-old achieved the feat in the 2021 edition, where he was the second seed. The Greek defeated 25th seed Fabio Fognini in the third round and 22nd seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round to reach the last eight. In the quarterfinals, however, he fell to eventual runner-up Nikoloz Basilashvili in three sets.

18-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime, destined to be known as Felix or FAA, romps to a no-fuss, big-statement 6-4, 6-2 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, one of the players of 2019, in the 2d round of Indian Wells. FAA now 4-0 vs Tsitsipas (3-0 in juniors, 1-0 on tour)

In 2019, Tsitsipas was seeded ninth and succumbed to a shocking straight-sets loss against wildcard Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round. His first appearance came in 2018, where he was unseeded in the tournament. After winning his opener against Radu Albot, the World No. 5 fell to fifth seed Dominic Thiem in the next match.

We Are Tennis



Like a boss, Daniil Medvedev managed to tame his nerve to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in 4 sets and join Rafael Nadal for a new Australian Open final!

The former World No. 3 will be hoping to go further this time around, and his current form makes it likely that he will. Tsitsipas has had a solid start to the 2022 season, reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open as well as the Mexican Open.

José Morgado



FIRST ATP TITLE!

Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a great match to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 and win Rotterdam, his first ATP title in his 9th final!



Tsitsipas, who won the ATP Finals and a Masters 1000 in the past, is now 0-8 in ATP 500 finals.

He went one step closer at the Rotterdam Open, falling to Auger-Aliassime in the final. The Greek has a 14-5 win/loss record since the turn of the year and is in fourth place in the race to the ATP Finals in Turin. Only Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime have more wins (15) to their name this season.

