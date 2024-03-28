In Pictures: Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa meet Neymar after David Beckham encounter in Miami

Stefanos Tsitsipas and his girlfriend Paula Badosa recently had an encounter with Brazilian soccer star Neymar in Miami.

The couple's recent visit to Miami has been filled with star-studded encounters, including a visit to the FIU Football Stadium where they met Inter Miami owner David Beckham and other stars from Inter Miami.

In the course of their encounter, Beckham warmly welcomed the couple and presented them with personalized Inter Miami jerseys. Badosa received a jersey bearing her name, while Tsitsipas was bestowed with a shirt featuring Lionel Messi’s legendary number 10.

Additionally, Badosa had the opportunity to meet fellow Spaniards Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets while Tsitsipas met Leonardo Campana, Drake Callender, and Julian Gressel.

The meeting with Neymar comes after Tsitsipas and Badosa’s exit from the 2024 Miami Open. The Brazilian soccer star had also attended a third-round match between Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils at the same tournament.

Tsitsipas and Badosa posted a selfie with Neymar on Wednesday, March 27, on their respective Instagram accounts.

"My pleasure," Badosa wrote (translated from Spanish to English).

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa both faced 2R exits at Miami Open 2024

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Tie Break Tens in Indian Wells

Stefanos Tsitsipas endured a disappointing singles outing at the Miami Open as he was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Denis Shapovalov in the second round after receiving a bye in the opening round.

Tsitsipas teamed up with Thanasi Kokkinakis in the men's doubles event and the pair won their first-round match against 6-3, 6-4 against Alex De Minaur and Rinky Hijikata before losing 7-5, 7-6(4) in the Round of 16 to the third-seeded pair of Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram.

Paula Badosa's first-round opponent in Miami was former World No. 1 Simona Halep, who was making her comeback after her doping ban was reduced. The Spaniard came back from a set down to beat the Romanian 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 to set up a second-round clash with close friend Aryna Sabalenka.

The Belarusian, whose ex-boyfriend had died before the start of the Miami Open, put in a fine performance to defeat Badosa 6-4, 6-3.

Tsitsipas is currently 11th in the ATP rankings while Badosa is 80th in the WTA rankings at present.