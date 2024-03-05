In Pictures: Stefanos Tsitsipas-Paula Badosa, Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, Zheng Qinwen & others dazzle at 'Taste of Tennis' event

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa, Zheng Qinwen, Alexander Zverev, and others were spotted celebrating tennis and food at the coveted Taste Of Tennis event ahead of the 2024 BNP Indian Wells Open.

The culinary and tennis lifestyle event features leading chefs and the world's top tennis players and kicks off major tennis tournaments.

The event returned to the Californian dessert for the 2024 edition and was hosted at the Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Spa on Monday, March 4.

A host of ATP & WTA stars graced the event. Tennis power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa dazzled in front of the paparazzi. Badosa went all white, pairing a sleeveless top with baggy pants. Tsitsipas sported a grey shirt with flower prints on the shoulder along with a vintage Red Bull cap.

Alexander Zverev, who attended the event with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, opted to keep it simple in a white shirt, white jeans, and a grey jacket. Thomalla went all back in a gorgeous dotted dress.

Zheng Qinwen cut a stylish figure in her chic all-white ensemble. Jelena Ostapenko opted for a casual look, sporting a light blue and white Louis Vuitton shirt with white pants.

American rising star Alycia Parks donned an all-black leather dress.

Other notable stars at the event included 2024 San Diego champion Katie Boulter, seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion Katerina Siniakova, and Tomas Machac.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to re-ignite his season in Indian Wells

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Telcel ATP Mexican Open 2024 in Acapulco, Mexico - Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas' 2024 got off to an underwhelming start with a disappointing fourth-round loss to Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Australian Open. The defeat also meant that the Greek No. 1 fell out of the top ten of the men's ranking for the first time since March 2019.

Tsitsipas has since competed in Los Cabos where he lost to Casper Ruud in the semifinals, and Mexico, losing to Alex de Minaur in a closely contested quarterfinals encounter.

Tsitsipas enters the Indian Wells Open seeded 11, and will hence receive a bye in the first round. Daniel Altmaier or a qualifier awaits him in the second round scheduled for Saturday, March 9.

He could face 18th seed Frances Tiafoe in round three, and fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the fourth should he progress through safely.

Defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will stand in his way in the quarterfinals should they both proceed to that stage. A victory against the World No. 3 could very likely set up a semifinal encounter against defending champion and World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

Should Tsitsipas go all the way to the summit clash, he could very likely lock horns with World No. 1 and five-time champion at the event, Novak Djokovic.