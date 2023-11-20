In pictures: Taylor Fritz, Caroline Wozniacki, and Tommy Paul attend the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Taylor Fritz, Caroline Wozniacki, and Tommy Paul recently attended the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday, November 19.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix was the 21st round of the 2023 Formula 1 season, and the first time that the city hosted a race since 1982. The event attracted a huge crowd of fans and celebrities, who witnessed a thrilling battle between the top drivers and teams. The race was won by Max Verstappen, who secured his 18th win of the season.

The tennis stars who attended the race were not just spectators but also got to enjoy some exclusive access and perks. They shared their experiences and impressions on social media, giving their followers a glimpse of what it was like to be part of the Formula 1 event.

Fritz was accompanied by his girlfriend Morgan Riddle, a model and influencer. They explored the paddock, where they met some of the team members, and saw the cars up close. He shared the clip of cars speeding around the track on Instagram.

"We out here," Fritz captioned one of his Instagram stories.

Taylor Fritz on Instagram

Riddle also posted several pictures of her and Fritz on her Instagram account, showing them enjoying the VIP hospitality.

"zoom zoom," Riddle captioned one of her Instagram stories.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Instagram

The 2018 Australian Open champion, Caroline Wozniacki, was invited by Ferrari. She and her husband David Lee, a former NBA player, got to visit the Italian sportscar maker garage, where they saw the mechanics working on the cars.

Wozniacki also met with her compatriot Kevin Magnussen, who is a racing driver for Haas F1 Team.

Kevin Magnussen on Instagram

Paul was also at the race with his girlfriend Paige Lorenze. They watched the race from the grandstand, where they had a great view of the start and the finish.

A look at Taylor Fritz, Caroline Wozniacki, and Tommy Paul’s 2023 season highlights

Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul at the BNP Paribas Open

Taylor Fritz had a breakthrough year, reaching his second Grand Slam quarterfinals at the US Open, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 1-6, 4-6, 4-6. Fritz also won two ATP titles in Delray Beach and Atlanta. He also recorded his career-high ranking of World No. 5 earlier this year and finished the year ranked No. 10.

Fritz will start his 2024 campaign at the United Cup, a mixed-gender team event held in Perth and Sydney, where he will represent the United States alongside Jessica Pegula, Rajeev Ram, and others.

Caroline Wozniacki made a stunning comeback to the tour this year, after retiring in 2020. Wozniacki reached the fourth round of the US Open, where she lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 1-6. The Dane announced that she will return to the 2024 ASB Classic in Auckland.

Tommy Paul had the best season of his career, reaching the final in Eastbourne and Acapulco, where he lost to Alex de Minaur and Francisco Cerundolo respectively. Paul also made his mark at the Grand Slams, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open, and the fourth round of the US Open, and ended the year ranked No. 13 in the world.