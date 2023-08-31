In pictures: Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle shine in New York Times featurette

Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, graced the cover of a recent New York Times article.

Fritz, 25, met his girlfriend Riddle on a dating app and has been dating her since 2020. Riddle worked in the real estate industry for a couple of months before turning into a full-time social media influencer.

She has also previously worked as a model. Morgan is often seen in the stands during Fritz's matches and often posts pictures of them together on social media.

Recently, the New York Times featured Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend. Riddle was called the "most famous woman in men's tennis."

She has been a known name in men's tennis due to her presence in the stands. Besides attending matches, she also posts about her boyfriend's matches on social media.

Riddle turned to her Instagram to post about adorning the cover of the New York Times featurrete. She further expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported her.

"Woke up on the cover of @nytimes style!!!! 📰🤍 so, so grateful for this & all the opportunities I've been blessed with [in] the last few months. Wouldn’t be here without you all. Thank you @jtes for sharing my story," the fashion infleuncer captioned her Instagram post.

How has Taylor Fritz fared in 2023 so far?

US Open Tennis

Taylor Fritz had a disappointing start to the year as he suffered an early exit at the Australian Open. The American lost to Alexei Popyrin in the second round of the tournament in Melbourne. He reached the semifinals of the Dallas Open a few weeks later. However, he lost to Yibing Wu in a thrilling three-set match.

Fritz won his first title of the year at the Delray Beach Open. He dropped just one set as he beat Miomir Kecmanovic in the final to win the title. He reached another semifinal, this time at the Acapulco Open, but lost to compatriot Tommy Paul.

The World No. 9 lost in the quarterfinals of both the Indian Wells and the Miami Open. Fritz reached another semifinal as he beat the likes of Stan Wawrinka and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Monte-Carlo Open. However, the American lost to Andrey Rublev.

At the 2023 French Open, Taylor Fritz lost in the third round to Francisco Cerundolo. Hoping to improve his Grand Slam form, Fritz won his first-round match at Wimbledon after five thrilling sets, but lost in the following round.

Fritz won his second title of the season, the Atlanta Open, beating Aleksander Vukic.

In the ongoing US Open, Fritz has advanced to the third round, where he will face Jakub Mensik. He won the first-round match against compatriot Steve Johnson in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2. In the second round, Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru was overcome by Fritz with equal ease, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.