In pictures: Venus Williams' $2520 dress that she wore for National Portrait Gala

Venus Williams donned a $2520 dress to the National Portrait Gala, where she along with her sister Serena Williams were honored with a portrait from the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. Other honorees included filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Spanish chef José Andrés, record producer Clive Davis, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Marian Wright Edelman.

The 42-year-old said that being honored with a portrait at the National Portrait Gallery was beyond her dreams. She stated that she had some big dreams and had the opportunity to work for them and live them.

"I just remember that moment, and it was literally beyond my dreams — and I've had some big dreams. And I've been able to have the opportunity to work for those dreams and live those dreams. But this is way beyond what I could have dreamed. And I can't imagine I'm here tonight. We made it," Venus Williams said.

Serena Williams had a special message for black women while speaking at the National Portrait Gala. She stated that they were the backbone of the United States and that it was important for the National Portrait Gallery to see them smile.

"I think it's so important for the National Portrait Gallery to see a black woman smiling. Black women are often seen as serious, and we are, but we are happy as well. We are the mothers. We are wives. And we are the backbone of this country," Serena said.

Venus Williams returns to practice ahead of 2023 season

Venus Williams and Serena Williams in action at the 2022 US Open.

Venus Williams was recently seen practicing on a court, thus sparking rumors of a return to action in 2023.

The 42-year-old has played four singles matches so far this season but could not win any of them. Her only victory came in the doubles at Wimbledon, where she and Jamie Murray beat Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus. However, the pair lost in the next round.

The former World No. 1's last tournament was the US Open where she received a wildcard for both the singles and doubles tournaments. In singles, she was beaten 6-1, 7-6(5) by Alison van Uytvanck. She partnered with her sister Serena Williams in the women's doubles in New York, losing to the Czech duo of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the first round.

