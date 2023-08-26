In Pictures: Venus Williams, John McEnroe, Alexander Zverev & girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, and other stars make heads turn at 'Taste of Tennis' gala

Venus Williams, John McEnroe, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune and several other tennis personalities hit the event organized by Citi 'Taste of Tennis' in stunning outfits earlier on Friday (25 August).

Citi 'Taste of Tennis' are a culinary-based tennis entity that hold player parties on the eve of all four Major tournaments. They also employ chefs, who partner up with players in fun culinary challenges to lift their spirits up ahead of the fortnight.

This year's pre-US Open party was attended by several tennis players like Venus Williams, Alexander Zverev (who was accompanied by his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla), Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune, Ons Jabeur, Belinda Bencic, among some to name. Even past greats like John McEroe were present at the gig.

Venus Williams and John McEnroe were the only attendees in all-black outfits. While Williams donned a black blazer with "Punk Lady" written on the arm, McEnroe turned up in a simple jet black shirt.

Alexander Zverev and his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla cozied up for pictures, as the former held the signature Taste of Tennis big fuzzy ball in his hands. The World No. 12 was wearing a blue and white ensemble, with his girlfriend leaving everyone present in awe with her green dress.

World No. 4 Holger Rune, meanwhile, turned up in a simple white t-shirt and blue jeans. His colleague Andrey Rublev was much more judicious in his outfit as he donned a black jacket with a grey t-shirt underneath.

Perhaps the most stunning outfit of the night was worn by Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. The women's World No. 15 looked absolutely dapper in an all red outfit, appearing in a V-line blazer and some splendid pants.

Venus Williams hopeful of a good showing at this year's US Open

Venus Williams poses with the 2001 US Open trophy

Venus Williams will be playing at this year's US Open for the 24th time in her illustrious career. The American has won the New York Major twice in 2000 and 2001, whilst making the final two more times in 1997 and 2002.

It should be noted that the seven-time Major winner has had less than ideal preparation ahead of this year's tournament in Flushing Meadows. She has been suffering from a serious knee injury and has made sporadic appearances on the WTA Tour in 2023.

The 43-year-old is, however, still capable of winning matches against players on the top rungs of the women's circuit, even if her body doesn't allow her to get much far. At last week's Cincinnati Open, she beat former World No. 10 Veronika Kudermetova before losing a three-set affair to the promising Qinwen Zheng.

Venus Williams will play her first match at the 2023 US Open against former World No. 2 Paula Badosa. While the match seems tough on paper, she might come through considering how her Spanish opponent has suffered from a debilitating spine injury this year.

