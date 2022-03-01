In Pictures: Venus Williams poses for Lacoste after being named global ambassador for the French fashion house

Seven-time Major winner Venus Williams was recently announced as a global ambassador for Lacoste, one of the world’s most prestigious brands in both casual and sportswear.

Following that, Williams opened up about her partnership with Lacoste in an interview with Vogue, where she expressed her admiration for creative director Louise Trotter.

“[Her] clothes really transform you once you put them on," Williams said. “I’m into what makes you happy, and fashion and clothes make me so happy. It’s where I belong.”

Lacoste was founded by French tennis player and businessman Rene Lacoste in 1933. He was also renowned as one of The Four Musketeers, which included legends Jean Borotra, Jacques Brugnon, and Henri Cochet. The Frenchman initially had the idea to create the company in 1923, when he stumbled across a crocodile suitcase while on a trip to the US for the annual Davis Cup.

Many fans on Twitter were excited about Venus' association with Lacoste and shared some stills from her photoshoot for the fashion house.

Here are some of those photos:

The American joins top players such as Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Anett Kontaveit as Lacoste ambassadors.

Serena and Venus Williams have been out of action for more than six months now

While Venus Williams has been making giant strides in terms of fashion deals, her younger sister and 23-time Major winner Serena Williams is not too far behind in that aspect. She walked the ramp for Off-White at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week earlier on Monday, donning a stunning all-black ensemble which left everyone in awe.

Although the Williams sisters have left a huge imprint on the fashion world this year, both have been away from the WTA tour for some time now. Their absence has had a direct effect on their rankings.

Venus Williams, who last played the Chicago Women's Open in August, has witnessed a sharp decline in her world rankings and currently sits at a lowly No. 470. Her younger sister, meanwhile, is placed at 237th in the WTA rankings.

It remains unclear when the Williams sisters will be making their much-awaited return to the circuit.

