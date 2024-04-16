In Pictures: Venus Williams stuns in pink as she poses on the red carpet alongside singer Alicia Keys at 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

Venus Williams stunned in pick on the red carpet of the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony where the American posed for photos alongside singer American singer Alicia Keys.

The 43-year-old recently attended the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, which is widely known as the 'Oscars of Science'. The awards ceremony recognizes the works of the top scientists of the world in the fields of Life Sciences, Fundamental Sciences and Mathematics. Each Laureate wins $3 million in prize money.

On April 13, 2024, the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held its 10th edition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and will stream on YouTube.

Comedian James Corden hosted the star-studded event with celebrities from various fields coming together to celebrate the breakthroughs in science. Some of the celebrities at the event were Bradley Cooper, Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates and Maria Sharapova.

Among the many celebrities was seven-time Major champion Venus Williams, who donned a pink-colored custom Prada gown. She added some silver accessories and completed her look with black sandals. The former World No. 1 also met up with singer Alicia Keys, who attended the event with her husband Swizz Beatz. The duo posed for photos together while having a chat.

Venus Williams made her return to the court this year at the Sunshine Double after recovering from a knee injury. The American received main draw wildcards for both the tournaments. However, her much-awaited return didn't go as planned, as Williams lost in the first rounds of both tournaments.

She lost to Nao Hibino in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and to Diana Shnaider at the Miami Open.

Venus Williams attends sister Serena Williams' makeup brand Wyn Beauty's launch party

Serena Williams had an exclusive event at the Bathhouse Studios in New York to celebrate the launch of her makeup brand Wyn Beauty on April 3. The event was attended by celebrities such as Ashley Graham, Tayshia Adams, and young tennis star Alycia Parks. Venus Williams, the other half of the Williams sisters, also attended the event.

The place was filled with a shade of green resembling that of a tennis ball and featured lockers with Ulta bags hidden inside. Ulta is the company that will be distributing Wyn Beauty products in 680 of their stores.

Venus Williams attended the event to support her sister Serena. The sisters donned similar looks for the events as they dazzled in green. The duo also posed together for photos promoting Wyn Beauty products.

