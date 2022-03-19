In terms of being competitive and focusing on 1 point at a time, I see myself in Rafael Nadal: Monica Seles

In a recent interview with Richard Osborn on the sidelines of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open, former World No. 1 Monica Seles revealed that Rafael Nadal is the player she relates to the most.

Seles lauded the competitive spirit of the 21-time Slam champion and pointed out that both she and Nadal were capable of leaving distractions behind them and focussing completely on the task at hand.

"I truly believe we’re such individuals," Seles said. "In terms of my playing style, it was so unique, with two hands on both sides, a lefty, I mean, just totally unorthodox. But in terms of being competitive and just looking at one ball at a time. I’d probably have to say Nadal, because we both have that mindset that when we step on the court, we don’t pay attention to what’s happening off the court."

"When I watch him, I’m like, “Oh, boy, I was like that!”," she continued. "Any version you are, as long as you’re staying true to yourself and you put the absolute maximum effort out there when you step on the court, and you compete hard and fair, if I was coaching somebody, that’s all I could ask."

Speaking about the influence the likes of Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams have had on the sport, Seles said youngsters should strive to get better than the players they looked up to.

"That’s the beauty of the game," Seles said. "I think. To me, if you’re a kid at home watching all these champions , that should be your motivation, because you always want to do better than your idol, you always want to innovate. I’ve tried to do that in my own small way."

Getting to watch Rafael Nadal is like a dream come true for all players: Monica Seles

During the interview, Seles also discussed the off-court activities she has been involved in since her retirement, The nine-time Slam champion revealed that she took up mentoring in order to pass on her wisdom to the next generation.

The 48-year-old added that she enjoys coming to big tournaments as a spectator as she gets to interact with some of the best players in the sport. She recalled watching Nadal practice on the sidelines of the BNP Paribas Open and said that the Spaniard was an inspiration for aspiring players all over the world.

"Now, when I mentor some young girls," Seles said. "It’s very important for me to kind of pass that on, because in tennis, yes, the careers are longer, but you still have a life outside of the sport. I think with today’s social media continuously having to be on, and everything is magnified, it’s even more important to have a balance."

"But coming to a tournament like Indian Wells," she continued. "It’s such a treat being around the players, seeing some of the former players, maybe even getting to hit a few balls, today getting to watch Nadal hit, as a player, this is like a dream come true. I really loved my playing career, and I’m really enjoying my after career."

