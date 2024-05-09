"Incredible honor, I’m so happy for you" - Rafael Nadal's Italian Open 1R opponent shares emotional moment with Spaniard at the net

Rafael Nadal continued his good form on clay in 2024 after notching a win in his opening-round match at the Italian Open. The Spaniard is a record 10-time champion at the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome.

Nadal faced Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs in his first-round match at the Italian Open on May 9. The 37-year-old made a slow start to the match and Bergs took advantage of it as he broke the Spaniard twice to take the first set. Nadal was more in his groove in the following two sets.

The Spaniard displayed improved consistency as he broke Belgium's highest-ranked ATP player once in the second and third sets to seal a come-from-behind victory 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. This win means the 22-time Grand Slam champion has not lost his opening match in Rome since 2008.

After a hard-fought battle on the court, Zizou Bergs and Rafael Nadal had a warm exchange at the net. The Belgian conveyed that he was honored to play against one of the best tennis players ever and added that he was happy to see the former World No. 1 back on tour after an unfortunate run of injuries over the last year.

“Incredible honor. I’m so happy for you,” Bergs said at the net.

"I can do much better than I did today" - Rafael Nadal unsatisfied with 1R Italian Open performance

Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open

Rafael Nadal was given a run for his money by Zizou Bergs, currently ranked World No. 108. During the post-match on-court interview, the King of Clay stated that he was unsatisfied with his performance and hoped to do better when he faces No. 7 seed Hubert Hurkacz in the second round on May 11.

Nadal stated that his level during practice sessions was better than what he displayed on the court during the match. But the important thing is that he prevailed against Bergs and got a good start to his campaign at the Italian Open.

"It was not my best match. I was practising better than how I played today without a doubt but I found a way to win. That is so important at the beginning of the tournament. My game is more unpredictable than before. I didn't play much tennis for the past two years, so it is up and down. I think I can do much better than I did today and hope I can do it in the next round," he said on court.

Nadal came to Rome after a promising run at the Madrid Open where he reached the fourth round. He has won 7 matches so far this season.

