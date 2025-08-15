Incredible story of how Taylor Fritz-conqueror Terence Atmane, currently sponsor-less at Cincinnati Open, got fired for unexpected Nike fail

In an unusual turn of events, Terence Atmane was once fired by his former sponsor Asics, for holding Nike sneakers in his hand on the court. The incident unfolded at the Shanghai Open in October 2024, where he reached the second round of the tournament for the second straight year. However, he suffered a heartbreaking defeat to seventh-seeded American Taylor Fritz 7-6, 7-6. After the match, the French tennis player took to his Instagram story to pay his gratitude towards Asics. What stood out, apart from his loss and his gratitude note, was him holding the Nike trainers in his hands while on the court instead of Asics, in the picture. Sharing the picture later, he wrote:“Thank you for everything Asics Tennis. It was a pleasure for me to represent the family even if you guys fired me. I can’t complain about that decision.&quot;Almost a year later, the Frenchman again locked horns with Fritz at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, entering the tournament with no sponsors, except for his rackets, which are backed by Tecnifibre. Atmane redeemed himself against the fourth-seeded American 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday in the fourth round. With this feat, he clinched his first Top-5 win and earned a spot in his first Masters quarter-final in Cincinnati. &quot;I do my thing on my own in my corner&quot; - Terence Atmane opens up on entering the 2025 Cincinnati Open with no sponsors Terence Atmane during the ATP National Bank Open at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Canada. (Photo via Getty Images)Terence Atmane opened up on entering the 2025 Cincinnati Open with no sponsors after he was dropped by Asics last year. The player further added that he pays for his own clothes and shoes, highlighting that he manages everything by himself without any agent. The 23-year-old also noted that reaching the top 100 will give him more financial stability and help him invest in coaches. &quot;Apart from Tecnifibre for the rackets, I don’t have any sponsors since I got dropped by Asics. I buy my clothes and shoes like everyone else. I don’t have an agent; I do my thing on my own in my corner,&quot; Terence Atmane said.&quot;Being top 100 means fewer qualifiers. It also validates a certain financial stability that will allow me to invest in my coaches. I’ll also be able to save some money, because when you play in Challengers, you lose a lot of money.&quot;Terence Atmane outdid Holger Rune in the quarter final at the Cincinnati Open. He will face World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the next round.