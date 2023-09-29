Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will fight for gold in the tennis mixed doubles in Asian Games 2023. On Friday, September 29, the Indian duo defeated the pair of Hao-ching Chan and Jason Yu-hsiou Hsu from Taiwan 6-1, 3-6, 10-4 in the semifinals at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre Court 1.

The opening set was a completely one-sided affair in favor of the Indian pair. Bopanna and Bhosale managed to convert all of their three break points. It took only 28 minutes for them to close out the opening set.

The second set, however, went in favor of Chan and Hsu. The Taiwanese pair earned a couple of service breaks to win the second set in 35 minutes, making it 1-1. In the third and final set, Bopanna and Bhosale made a comeback and did not allow their opponents to dominate.

The Indian duo are now set to face Taiwan’s En-shuo Liang and Tsung-hao Huang on Saturday, September 30, in the gold medal match.

Myneni, Ramanathan finish with silver medal in Asian Games 2023

Before Bopanna and Bhosale won their semifinal, Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan faced defeat in their men’s doubles final against Taiwan’s Jason Jung and Yu-hsiou Hsu. The Indian pair lost the match 4-6, 4-6 in an hour and 12 minutes to finish with the silver medal.

Myneni and Ramanathan gave away two breaks of serves and that turned out to be a crucial factor in the context of the match. The duo failed to break their opponent’s serve even once, on the other hand.

In the second set of the match, the Indian pair looked like making a comeback with the scorecard reading 4-4. However, Taiwan put the final nail in the coffin by breaking their service.