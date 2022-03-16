Indian Wells 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Iga Swiatek vs (25) Madison Keys.

Date: 16 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,369,455.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys preview

Iga Swiatek has been in red-hot form lately

Third seed Iga Swiatek faces 25th seed Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters.

The Pole started the year by reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 before losing to eventual runner-up Ashleigh Barty. She followed this up with another semifinal run, this time at the Australian Open.

After three straight-set wins, Swiatek fought off Sorana Cirstea and Kaia Kanepi to reach the last four of a Grand Slam for only the second time in her career. However, the 20-year-old lost to Danielle Collins in the semifinals.

Swiatek then reached the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships before being beaten by eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko after being a set up.

The Pole won her first title of the year at the Qatar Open by thrashing Anett Kontaveit in the final. It also marked her second WTA 1000 title.

Swiatek entered the Indian Wells Open as the third seed and reached the quarterfinals after beating Anhelina Kalinina, Clara Tauson and former World No.1 Angelique Kerber. In all three matches, the Pole came back from a set down to take the win.

wta @WTA



One word *in Polish* to describe her performances at Three straight fightbacks for @iga_swiatek One word *in Polish* to describe her performances at #IndianWells ?! Three straight fightbacks for @iga_swiatek 👊One word *in Polish* to describe her performances at #IndianWells?! 🇵🇱👇 https://t.co/XZ4gqT5Xfk

Meanwhile, Madison Keys started 2022 with a second-round exit at the Melbourne Summer Set 2. She followed this up by winning her sixth WTA singles title at the Adelaide International 2.

The American began the Australian Open by beating 2020 champion Sofia Kenin in the first round. She then beat Jacqueline Cristian and Wang Qiang to reach the fourth round. After this, Keys shocked two top 10 players in Paula Badosa and Barbora Krejcikova to reach her second Australian Open semifinal. However, she lost to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

Keys then suffered first-round exits in Guadalajara and Monterrey, having been beaten by Harmony Tan and Petra Martic respectively.

She entered the Indian Wells Open as the 25th seed and started with a hard-fought win over Misaki Doi. The 27-year-old then beat Alison Riske and Harriet Dart to reach her first WTA 1000 quarterfinals since winning the 2019 Western & Southern Open.

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN



takes care of business against qualifier Dart 6-1, 6-4 to set a quarterfinal date with Swiatek



#IndianWells Great eight @Madison_Keys takes care of business against qualifier Dart 6-1, 6-4 to set a quarterfinal date with Swiatek Great eight 🎱@Madison_Keys takes care of business against qualifier Dart 6-1, 6-4 to set a quarterfinal date with Swiatek#IndianWells https://t.co/O0KU5fIkTB

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys head-to-head

Wednesday's match at Indian Wells will be the second meeting between the two players, with Swiatek leading the head-to-head 1-0. They previously met in the second round of the Italian Open last year which the Pole won 7-5, 6-1. Interestingly, Swiatek went on to win the tournament as well.

The winner of this match will play either Simona Halep or Petra Martic in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys prediction

Both players have a good record this year, with Swiatek winning 17 out of 20 matches and Keys picking up 14 victories from 18 matches. The American has beaten some really good players and has a fair chance of rising up the ranks this year.

Swiatek will look to make the most out of her powerful groundstrokes and aggressive play from the baseline to trouble Keys. The Pole has a fine net game and might also try to drag the American to the net to put herself in a position to get winners from volleys.

Keys is a good server who is capable of serving aces. However, her power-hitting is something she will heavily rely on.

Like all of Swiatek's matches in Indian Wells, this one could also go to three sets. The Pole should once again manage to come out on top and reach the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra