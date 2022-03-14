Indian Wells 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more - Day 8

Day 8 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open will see plenty of big names in action.

Rafael Nadal will look to extend his unbeaten run against Dan Evans when they meet in the third round. World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will take on Gael Monfils, while Victoria Azarenka and Elena Rybakina are set to clash as well. Defending champions Paula Badosa and Cameron Norrie are set to continue their quest for back-to-back titles.

Teenagers Carlos Alcaraz and Leylah Fernandez are also in the mix, while controversy's favorite child Nick Kyrgios is set to face off against Casper Ruud. Top-10 players Anett Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas will also take to the court on Monday.

Here's a look at the schedule for yet another exciting day at Indian Wells:

Schedule for Day 8 at Indian Wells

Stadium 1

Starting at 11 am local time: Daniil Medvedev vs Gael Monfils,

Followed by: Rafael Nadal vs Dan Evans,

Followed by: Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka.

Not before 6 pm local time: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jenson Brooksby,

Followed by: Leylah Fernandez vs Shelby Rogers.

Rafael Nadal Fans @RafaelNadalFC Match time: After a winning start, Rafael Nadal continues Indian Wells campaign vs Dan Evans.Match time: bit.ly/3tVUVN4 . Vamos Rafa! After a winning start, Rafael Nadal continues Indian Wells campaign vs Dan Evans. ⏰ Match time: bit.ly/3tVUVN4. Vamos Rafa! 💪

Stadium 2

Starting at 11 am local time: Maria Sakkari vs Petra Kvitova,

Followed by: Anett Kontaveit vs Marketa Vondrousova,

Followed by: Denis Shapovalov vs Reilly Opelka.

Not before 6 pm local time: Paula Badosa vs Sara Sorribes Tormo,

Followed by: Casper Ruud vs Nick Kyrgios.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



She will face Petra Kvitova next



#MariaSakkari #PetraKvitova #IndianWells #Tennis Sixth seed Maria Sakkari has reached the third round in Indian WellsShe will face Petra Kvitova next Sixth seed Maria Sakkari has reached the third round in Indian Wells 🔥She will face Petra Kvitova next 😍#MariaSakkari #PetraKvitova #IndianWells #Tennis https://t.co/qnyht5Qby2

Stadium 3

Starting at 11 am local time: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Carlos Alcaraz,

Followed by: Veronika Kudermetova vs Marie Bouzkova,

Followed by: Viktorija Golubic vs Jasmine Paolini.

Not before 5 pm local time: Jannik Sinner vs Benjamin Bonzi,

Followed by: Cameron Norrie vs Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Indian Wells 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch all the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2022 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time USA March 14, 2022 11:00 am PDT Canada March 14, 2022 2:00 pm EDT UK March 14, 2022 6:00 pm GMT India March 14, 2022 11:30 pm IST

Edited by Anantaajith Ra