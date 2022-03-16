×
Indian Wells 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 10

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.
Rohit R
ANALYST
Modified Mar 16, 2022 11:34 AM IST
Day 10 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open features men's singles fourth-round matches along with a couple of women's singles quarterfinals. The men's and women's doubles quarterfinals are also scheduled.

Rafael Nadal will look to continue his winning ways against Reilly Opelka. Meanwhile, defending champion Cameron Norrie will take on talented youngster Jenson Brooksby.

Grand Slam champions Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek are also in action. They'll square off against Petra Martic and Madison Keys respectively. Top 10 players Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev are in the fray as well.

Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez's singles campaign might've come to a close, but they're still going strong in doubles along with their respective partners. Both players will take to the court on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the schedule for another day of exciting matches at Indian Wells:

Schedule for Day 10 at Indian Wells

Stadium 1

Starting at 11 am local time: Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur;

Followed by: Rafael Nadal vs Reilly Opelka.

Not before 3 pm local time: Simona Halep vs Petra Martic.

Not before 6 pm local time: Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys;

Followed by: Cameron Norrie vs Jenson Brooksby.

Nadal. Kyrgios. Halep.Day 10 is going to be 🔥#IndianWells

Stadium 2

Starting at 11 am local time: Matteo Berrettini vs Miomir Kecmanovic;

Followed by: Jannik Sinner vs Nick Kyrgios;

Followed by: John Isner vs Grigor Dimitrov.

Not before 6 pm local time: Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils;

Followed by: John Isner/Jack Sock vs Feliciano Lopez/Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Stadium 3

Starting at 11 am local time: Coco Gauff/Caty McNally vs Asia Muhammad/Ena Shibahara.

Not before 1 pm local time: Marie Bouzkova/Lucie Hradecka/Leylah Fernandez/Alize Cornet.

Not before 4 pm local time: Andrey Rublev vs Hubert Hurkacz;

Followed by: Taylor Fritz/Tommy Paul vs Andrey Golubev/Alexander Zverev.

Where to watch Indian Wells 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2022 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 10 of the tournament are as follows:

CountryDateStart Time
USAMarch 16, 202211:00 am PDT
CanadaMarch 16, 20222:00 pm EDT
UKMarch 16, 20226:00 pm GMT
IndiaMarch 16, 202211:30 pm IST

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
