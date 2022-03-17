2022 Indian Wells Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 11

Day 11 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open promises to be another action-packed day as the tournament enters its closing stages. The schedule features the men's and women's singles quarterfinals, the men's doubles quarterfinals and the women's doubles semifinals.

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios are set for a blockbuster showdown. Both won the Australian Open title this year, the former in singles and the latter in doubles. Nadal remains unbeaten this season while Kyrgios is back to his best after some disappointing results.

Defending champion Cameron Norrie will take on teenager Carlos Alcaraz, who continues his rapid rise to the top. On the women's side, top 10 players Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa are set to face off against Elena Rybakina and Veronika Kudermetova respectively.

Leylah Fernandez is also in action along with partner Alize Cornet, as the duo take on the Chinese pairing of Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan in the women's doubles semifinals.

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev is also competing in doubles alongside Aslan Karatsev. The two are set to square off against Santiago Gonzalez and Eduoard Roger-Vasselin.

Here's a look at the schedule for another day of exciting matches at Indian Wells:

Schedule for Day 11 at Indian Wells

Stadium 1

Starting at 11 am local time: Maria Sakkari vs Elena Rybakina

followed by: Paula Badosa vs Veronika Kudermetova

Not before 3 pm local time: Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios

Not before 6 pm local time: Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz

followed by: Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs Neel Skupski/Wesley Koolhof

Stadium 2

Starting at 3 pm local time: Santiago Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Aslan Karatsev/Andrey Rublev

Not before 5 pm local time: Gabriela Dabrowski/Giuliana Olmos vs Asia Muhammad/Ena Shibahara

Not before 7 pm local time: Alize Cornet/Leylah Fernandez vs Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan

Where to watch Indian Wells 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2022 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 11 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA March 17, 2022 11:00 am PDT Canada March 17, 2022 2:00 pm EDT UK March 17, 2022 6:00 pm GMT India March 17, 2022 11:30 pm IST

