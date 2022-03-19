Indian Wells 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 13

The 2022 Indian Wells Open is in its concluding stages now. Day 13 will see the final four men duke it out in the semifinals. The men's and women's doubles finals are also to be played on Saturday.

The women's doubles final will kick off the day's proceedings. Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara will take on the Chinese duo of Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan for the title.

Home favorite Taylor Fritz and World No. 7 Andrey Rublev will battle it out in the first men's singles semifinal match. The American is aiming to reach the biggest final of his career, while Rublev targets a third consecutive final, having won the titles in Dubai and Marseille prior to competing here.

21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will take on rising young star Carlos Alcaraz in the other last-four clash. The teenager has been touted as the next big thing in tennis and so far has lived up to the billing. Nadal was Alcaraz's idol growing up, and the two are now set to face off in a battle between the two generations.

The American combine of Jack Sock and John Isner will face off against Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasellin in the men's doubles championship round. Sock and Isner are a formidable pairing and have found considerable success whenever they've teamed up. They'll be looking to win their second title together in the California desert.

Here's a look at the schedule for another day of exciting matches at Indian Wells:

Schedule for Day 13 at Indian Wells

Stadium 1

Starting at 11 am local time: Asia Muhammad/ Ena Shibahara vs Xu Yifan/ Yang Zhaozuan.

Not before 1 pm local time: Andrey Rublev vs Taylor Fritz;

Followed by: Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz.

Not before 5 pm local time: Jack Sock/ John Isner vs Santiago Gonzalez/ Edouard Roger-Vasellin.

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN



Order of Play



#IndianWells A Saturday in Tennis Paradise that you won't want to miss 🤩Order of Play A Saturday in Tennis Paradise that you won't want to miss 🤩Order of Play ⬇️#IndianWells

Where to watch Indian Wells 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2022 - Match timings

The day's proceedings will commence at 11 am local time.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 13 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time USA March 19, 2022 11:00 am PDT Canada March 19, 2022 2:00 pm EDT UK March 19, 2022 6:00 pm GMT India March 19, 2022 11:30 pm IST

Also Check Out: Indian Wells Masters 2022 Schedule

Edited by Anantaajith Ra