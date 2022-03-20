Indian Wells 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 14

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will witness its final day on Sunday. So far, the men's and women's doubles winners have been decided. John Isner and Jack Sock won their second title in the desert after beating Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Saturday.

The Chinese duo of Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan beat seventh seeds Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara to win the women's doubles trophy.

Sunday will see the men's and women's singles winners getting decided.

In the former, Rafael Nadal takes on local favorite Taylor Fritz, who is the first American to reach the final in Indian Wells since John Isner in 2012.

The Spaniard has been in sensational form this year after his season was cut short in 2021 due to a foot injury. Nadal has won 20 matches in a row in an impeccable start to the season. Having beaten the in-form Carlos Alcaraz, the 21-time Grand Slam champion will be the heavy favorite entering the final.

However, Fritz cannot be written off given how good he has been in the past few weeks. The 24-year-old has won 13 out of 17 matches this year and his win over Andrey Rublev in the semifinals shows that he can deliver against the top players.

We have a high-octane final coming up in the women's singles event as well, with Iga Swiatek taking on Maria Sakkari.

The Pole has been in outstanding form this year, winning 19 out of 22 matches so far. Swiatek has won 10 matches on the trot, including her win at the Qatar Open last month.

Sakkari is yet to win a trophy in 2022 but has produced some superb performances. She reached the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and the semifinals of the Qatar Open. The 26-year-old has now reached her first WTA 1000 final in Indian Wells by eliminating defending champion Paula Badosa.

So without any further ado, let us take a look at the schedule for the final day of the competition.

Schedule for Day 14 at Indian Wells:

Stadium 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: (3) Iga Swiatek vs (6) Maria Sakkari

Not before 3 pm local time: (4) Rafael Nadal vs (20) Taylor Fritz

Where to watch Indian Wells 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can view all the action on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2022 - Match timings

Action on Day 14 starts from 1 pm local time

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA March 20, 2022 1 pm PDT Canada March 20, 2022 4 pm EDT UK March 20, 2022 8 pm GMT India March 21, 2022 1 30 am IST

Also Check Out: Indian Wells Masters 2022 Schedule

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee