Indian Wells 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 9

Day 9 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open will feature women's fourth-round fixtures, while the men will play their remaining third-round matches.

Iga Swiatek and Angelique Kerber will go head-to-head in a battle of Grand Slam champions. Compatriots Simona Halep and Sorana Cirstea will square off to determine who will be the highest-ranked Romanian come the end of the tournament.

Defending champion Paula Badosa will take on 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez. Top-10 players Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini and Maria Sakkari will also take the court.

Here's a look at the schedule for yet another action-packed day at Indian Wells:

Schedule for Day 8 at Indian Wells

Stadium 1

Starting at 11 am local time: Simona Halep vs Sorana Cirstea,

Followed by: Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber,

Followed by: Diego Schwartzman vs John Isner.

Not before 6 pm local time: Paula Badosa vs Leylah Fernandez,

Followed by: Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe.

Stadium 2

Starting at 11 am local time: Matteo Berrettini vs Lloyd Harris,

Followed by: Taylor Fritz vs Jaume Munar.

Not before 3 pm local time: Maria Sakkari vs Daria Saville.

Not before 6 pm local time: Alexander Bublik vs Grigor Dimitrov.

Not before 8 pm local time: Veronika Kudermetova vs Marketa Vondrousova.

Stadium 3

Starting at 11 am local time: Miomir Kecmanovic vs Botic van de Zandschulp,

Followed by: Alex de Minaur vs Tommy Paul,

Followed by: Madison Keys vs Harriet Dart.

Not before 5 pm local time: Hubert Hurkacz vs Steve Johnson,

Followed by: Elena Rybakina vs Viktorija Golubic.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Indian Wells 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2022 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA March 15, 2022 11:00 am PDT UK March 15, 2022 2:00 pm EDT Canada March 15, 2022 6:00 pm GMT India March 15, 2022 11:30 pm IST

