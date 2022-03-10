Indian Wells 2022: Simona Halep vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head and prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (24) Simona Halep vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: 11 March 2022

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,369,455

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Simona Halep vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Simona Halep has won 11 out of 14 matches in 2022 so far

24th seed Simona Halep will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round of the Indian Wells Open on Friday. The Romanian has fared well in 2022 so far, winning 11 out of 14 matches and will be looking to improve her results further.

Halep started the year by winning the Melbourne Summer Set 1 after defeating Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-3 in the final.

The former World No.1 then competed in the Australian Open as the 14th seed and reached the fourth round following straight-set wins over Magdalena Frech, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Danka Kovinic. However, she lost to Cornet in a grueling encounter that lasted three sets.

Halep then entered the Dubai Tennis Championships and reached the quarterfinals after beating Alison Riske and compatriot Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Here, she ousted eighth seed Ons Jabeur to set up a semifinal clash against Jelena Ostapenko.

Halep took the opening set but the Latvian bounced back to beat her and go on to win the title.

The Romanian then competed at the Qatar Open but lost to Caroline Garcia in the first round.

Alexandrova's start to the year has been in contrast to Halep's. The Russian started with a first-round exit at the Adelaide International after losing to Leylah Fernandez. She then reached the second round of the Sydney International before losing to Garbine Muguruza.

Alexandrova then suffered another first-round exit at the Australian Open after being beaten by Bernarda Pera. The 27-year-old entered the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and beat Camila Giorgi in the opening round. However, she lost to top seed and eventual runner-up Maria Sakkari in the last 16.

The Russian competed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and beat American wildcard Elvina Kalieva to reach the second round of the tournament. Meanwhile, Halep received a bye into the second round, so this will be her first match of the tournament.

Simona Halep vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Friday's match will be the fifth match between Halep and Alexandrova with their head-to-head tied at 2-2. Both players met twice last year, with Alexandrova winning their quarterfinals at the Gippsland Trophy. Halep also beat the Russian in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Simona Halep vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Halep will enter the match as the firm favorite to win the match, factoring in her experience and current run of form. While the Romanian has lost to a few lower-ranked opponents, especially in 2021, she is still capable of some excellent tennis.

Halep has a decent serve but will heavily rely on her powerful groundstrokes for points. The Romanian's return game is quite strong along with her court coverage, which will make things difficult for Alexandrova.

The Russian is a good server, but she's susceptible to many double-faults, having served 18 in her last match. Her second serve is a cause for concern, especially when she is up against someone like Halep who is a very good returner.

Alexandrova will be as aggressive as she can to put pressure on Halep. However, the Romanian should be able to come out on top.

Prediction: Halep to win in straight sets.

