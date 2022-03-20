Indian Wells 2022: Today's results, scores, winners and recap - Nadal and Fritz set up final clash | Day 13

Day 13 of the Indian Wells Masters saw the men's singles semifinals and the men's and women's doubles finals take place. Rafael Nadal continued his fine form this season, beating compatriot Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to book his place in the final. The match was a highly entertaining one that lasted three hours and 12 minutes. With this victory, the King of Clay now has 20 straight wins this year.

Facing the Spaniard in the final is local favorite Taylor Fritz, who ended Andrey Rublev's winning streak by beating him 7-5, 6-4.

Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan won the women's doubles title by beating Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara in two tight sets. Meanwhile, Jack Sock and John Isner won their second title in Indian Wells after beating Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in a hard-fought encounter.

Here are the results from Day 13 of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters:

Rafael Nadal survives scare from Carlos Alcaraz

Nadal had a good start to the match, taking the first set 6-4. The wind was a major factor in the second set, which resulted in both players losing their serve on several occasions. Alcaraz, however, held his nerve to take the set 6-4. The conditions were a lot better in the final set and both players produced some sensational tennis.

The 35-year-old made the decisive break in the eighth game of the set and served out the match to enter his fifth final at Indian Wells.

Taylor Fritz ends Andrey Rublev's 13-match winning streak

In the other semifinal, Fritz produced a fine performance against Rublev to reach his maiden Masters 1000 final. The American won 7-5, 6-4 and in the process ended the World No.7's 13-match winning streak. Fritz also became the first player from his nation to reach the final in Indian Wells since John Isner in 2012.

Indian Wells Open 2022: Day 13 results at a glance

Rafael Nadal has reached his fifth final at Indian Wells

Men's singles (semifinals):

(20) Taylor Fritz def. (7) Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-4

(4) Rafael Nadal def. (19) Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Men's doubles (final):

(WC) John Isner / Jack Sock def. Santiago Gonzalez / Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-6(4), 6-3

Women's doubles (final):

Yang Zhaoxuan / Xu Yifan def. Asia Muhammad / Ena Shibahara 7-5, 7-6(4)

