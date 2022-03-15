Indian Wells 2022 today's results, scores, winners and recap: Rafael Nadal notches up his 400th win at the Masters 1000 level, World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev knocked out by Gael Monfils

Day 8 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open went down as a day of major upsets.

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev went down to Gael Monfils in three sets while top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Anett Kontaveit were also knocked out.

Defending champions Cameron Norrie and Paula Badosa made it through yet another round. Jannik Sinner and Reilly Opelka survived tough tests from their opponents while Rafael Nadal extended his winning streak to cross yet another career milestone.

Here are the major results from Day 8 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open:

Nadal gets past Evans in straight sets after a slow start

Rafael Nadal went down an early break in the opening set, but got better as the match progressed to defeat Dan Evans 7-5, 6-3. The Spaniard extended his winning start to the season to 17-0.

This was also his 400th victory at the Masters 1000 level, furthering his lead over rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Federer has 381 wins while Djokovic has picked up 374 wins so far.

Monfils upsets World No. 1 Medvedev

After winning the first set, it appeared as if Daniil Medvedev was on course for another routine win. However, Gael Monfils raised his level to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. The Russian has now lost his World No. 1 ranking to Djokovic as well.

This was also Monfils' first win over a top 10 player since February 2019 and just his second against a reigning World No. 1.

Reuters @Reuters Monfils stuns world number one Medvedev at Indian Wells reut.rs/35Q7DFq Monfils stuns world number one Medvedev at Indian Wells reut.rs/35Q7DFq https://t.co/RFETDB06FZ

Grand Slam champions Azarenka and Kvitova lose in straight sets

Sixth seed Maria Sakkari hammered two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-0. The Czech's disappointing season has taken a new turn, while Sakkari has continued to solidify her position at the top of the women's game.

Elena Rybakina was slowed down by injuries after a great start to the season, but she recorded her best result in weeks by defeating Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open.

Tsitsipas loses to youngster on the rise

21-year-old Jenson Brooksby scored the biggest win of his career by defeating World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. Cheered on by a raucous home crowd, the American youngster showed no signs of nerves as he upset his experienced opponent to move into the fourth round.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Jenson Brooksby notches his first top ten scalp with a 1-6 6-3 6-2 comeback victory over World No. 5 Tsitsipas!



#IndianWells FABULOUS WINJenson Brooksby notches his first top ten scalp with a 1-6 6-3 6-2 comeback victory over World No. 5 Tsitsipas! FABULOUS WIN 👊🇺🇸 Jenson Brooksby notches his first top ten scalp with a 1-6 6-3 6-2 comeback victory over World No. 5 Tsitsipas!#IndianWells https://t.co/lXD0MoZeUG

Defending champions Norrie and Badosa continue their title defense

Paula Badosa got the better of compatriot and close friend Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (4), 6-1 to advance to the fourth round. The opening set was a closely contested affair with frequent momentum shifts. Badosa managed to get a decisive edge in the tie-break and faced little resistance in the second set to win the match.

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie needed three sets to get past Nikoloz Basilashvili, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in a rematch of last year's Indian Wells final. Basilashvili was the better player in the first half of the match, but found it difficult to keep up with the defending champion once he raised his level.

Sinner and Opelka survive tough three-set battles

Jannik Sinner failed to serve out the match on his first attempt but regrouped quickly to close out the proceedings on his second try. The Italian defeated Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 to reach the fourth round at the Indian Wells Masters for a second consecutive year.

Reilly Opelka also needed three sets to get past Denis Shapovalov, winning 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4. Opelka lost the duo's previous encounter at the Australian Open a few weeks ago, but played a much better match this time. He made it to the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters for the first time in his career.

Kyrgios plays an incredible match to oust Ruud

Nick Kyrgios hardly broke a sweat during his 6-4, 6-4 win over World No. 8 Casper Ruud. It was his first win over a top 10 player in more than two years. This is also the first time since the 2020 Australian Open that Kyrgios has won three matches in a row.

Teenagers Alcaraz and Fernandez emerge victorious in contrasting ways

Carlos Alcaraz handed compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut a 6-2, 6-0 beatdown in their third-round encounter. The youngster was at his best and his experienced opponent could barely keep up.

Leylah Fernandez, on the other hand, needed three sets to overcome Shelby Rogers. The Canadian often plays her best when she's pushed to the limit. Fernandez defeated the ever-dangerous Rogers 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open for the second time.

wta @WTA



#IndianWells @leylahfernandez battles past Rogers winning 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 and secures her spot in the fourth round! 🇨🇦 @leylahfernandez battles past Rogers winning 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 and secures her spot in the fourth round!#IndianWells https://t.co/dUNVTubtLw

Indian Wells Open 2022: Day 8 results at a glance

Paula Badosa at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Men's singles:

(26) Gael Monfils d. (1) Daniil Medvedev: 4-6, 6-3, 6-1;

(4) Rafael Nadal d. (27) Dan Evans: 7-5, 6-3;

Jenson Brooksby d. (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas: 1-6, 6-3, 6-2;

(WC) Nick Kyrgios d. (8) Casper Ruud: 6-4, 6-4;

(10) Jannik Sinner d. Benjamin Bonzi: 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4;

(12) Cameron Norrie d. (18) Nikoloz Basilashvili: 3-6, 6-3, 6-1;

(17) Reilly Opelka d. (13) Denis Shapovalov: 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4;

(19) Carlos Alcaraz d. (15) Roberto Bautista Agut: 6-2, 6-0.

Women's singles

(30) Marketa Vondrousova d. (4) Anett Kontaveit: 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5);

(5) Paula Badosa d. (32) Sara Sorribes Tormo: 7-6(4), 6-1;

(6) Maria Sakkari d. (27) Petra Kvitova: 6-3, 6-0;

(17) Elena Rybakina d. (13) Victoria Azarenka: 6-3, 6-4;

(18) Leylah Fernandez d. Shelby Rogers: 6-1, 3-6, 3-6;

Daria Saville d. (20) Elise Mertens: 6-3, 4-6, 6-3;

(21) Veronika Kudermetova d. Marie Bouzkova: 6-4, 0-2 (r);

(31) Viktorija Golubic d. Jasmine Paolini: 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(4).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra