Indian Wells 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more | BNP Paribas Open

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open, scheduled to be held from March 9-20, will see the 33rd edition of the women's singles tournament at Indian Wells. Billed as the fifth Slam of the year, the prestigious WTA 1000 outdoor hardcourt event has attracted a bevy of top stars.

The 96-player field will be led by World No. 2 and reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. Third-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who has been struggling for form this year, is the second seed.

With a host of top-20 stars and former champions in the fray, there will be some high-octane action in store for fans over the course of the fortnight.

On that note, here's all the information you need to know about the BNP Paribas Open:

What is the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells?

The BNP Paribas Open is one of the biggest events on the tennis calendar. It started off in Arizona (1974-75) before moving to three venues in California. From Rancho Mirage (1976-80), the tournament shifted to La Quinta (1981-86) and finally to its current home in Indian Wells in 1987.

It was a non-tour event from 1974-76 after which it became a part of the Grand Prix Tennis Tour as a secondary event. In 1987, it attained the status of a Grand Prix Super Series tournament, which is just below the four Majors and the Year-End Finals in importance.

The BNP Paribas Open is currently the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the year on the men's tour, while the women's competition is a WTA 1000 tournament.

It is the first of the two events on the Sunshine Swing, with the other being the Miami Open right after its conclusion.

Both the men's and women's sides have seen a slew of legendary players lift the trophies. Past men's champions include Jimmy Connors, Boris Becker, Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Both Federer and Djokovic have tasted glory at this event five times while Nadal has triumphed thrice.

Among the women, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Martina Hingis, Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters, Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka have gone on to win the title.

Paula Badosa with the Indian Wells trophy last year

The last edition, which was held in October 2021 due to the pandemic, was won by Cameron Norrie (men's singles) and Paula Badosa (women's singles).

Venue

The BNP Paribas Open will be held on hardcourt (Plexipave) at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, United States.

Players

Nine of the world's top 10 women's singles players will feature in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Former champion Naomi Osaka, who is returning to the event for the first time since 2019, will be a dangerous floater.

2021 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova will play her first tournament of the season since recovering from a hand injury.

While Krejcikova and Sabalenka headline the draw, Doha champion Iga Swiatek and St. Petersburg winner Anett Kontaveit round out the top four seeds. Defending champion Paula Badosa is seeded fifth, with St. Petersburg runner-up Maria Sakkari right after her.

Karolina Pliskova, Garbina Muguruza, Ons Jabeur and Dubai titlist Jelena Ostapenko complete the top 10.

Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka and US Open winner Emma Raducanu have received a place among the top 16 seeds as well. Also in the mix are 2015 winner Simona Halep, Monterrey champion Leylah Fernandez and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

World No. 1 and reigning Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from the upcoming edition.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds of the women's singles event are being held on March 7 and 8. The main draw action will kickstart on March 9, with the grand finale scheduled for March 20.

All 32 seeds have received first-round byes and will begin their campaigns in the Round of 64. The biggest match in the Round of 128 will be the clash between 2018 champion Naomi Osaka and 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens.

Prize Money

The total financial commitment at Indian Wells is $9,260,028 while the women's singles winner will collect a cheque worth $1,231,245 and 1000 points.

Where to watch

Viewers from the US can catch the action live on Tennis TV, while fans in the UK will be able to see it live on Amazon Prime Video. Canadians can watch the matches live on TSN (English Language) & TVA (French Language).

