Indian Wells 2024: Angelique Kerber vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Angelique Kerber vs (17) Veronika Kudermetova

Date: Sunday, March 10

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 23)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Angelique Kerber vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Angelique Kerber at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber is slated to take on 17th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the round of 32 of the Indian Wells on Sunday, March 10.

Kerber kicked off her BNP Paribas Open campaign against Petra Martic, whom she comfortably defeated 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. She faced Jelena Ostapenko, the 10th seed, in the next round.

A topsy-turvy first set saw a total of five breaks of serve with Ostapenko ultimately taking it 7-5. Despite going down a break in her first service game of the second set, Kerber valiantly fought back to win it 6-3. Running on the great momentum picked up in the second set, Kerber clinched the third to claim a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory and a berth in the round of 32.

Kudermetova, meanwhile, as one of the seeded players, received a first-round bye. She opened her campaign in the round of 64 against Nao Hibino. Kudermetova won that match 6-1, 7-5, winning 74% of her points behind her first serve and broke her opponent's serve six times in total.

Angelique Kerber vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Angelique Kerber and Veronika Kudermetova haven't yet faced off on tour and their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Angelique Kerber vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Angelique Kerber Veronika Kudermetova

(Odds to be updated once made available)

Angelique Kerber vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Veronika Kudermetova at the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Getty Images

Angelique Kerber and Veronika Kudermetova's third-round encounter promises to be an explosive one.

Kerber heads into the match on a good run of form. Despite her three-set battle against Ostapenko in the previous round, Kerber looked solid on both wings after the first set. Her serve, however, looked highly inconsistent.

Kudermetova also looked solid in her opener, serving well and effectively finishing points at the net.

The slow courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden should, however, favor Kerber, who has a very tactical and crafty left-hand game.

Pick: Angelique Kerber in three sets.