Indian Wells 2024 draw: When and where to follow | BNP Paribas Open

The 2024 edition of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells is around the corner as we enter that period of the season when the Sunshine Double will take place.

The ATP Masters 1000 tournament will start on March 3 this year with the qualifying rounds and the main draw is scheduled to begin on March 6.

The draw ceremony for the California event is set to be held on March 4 at 3 pm local time at the Stadium Plaza in Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Fans can follow the draw live on the tournament's X (formerly Twitter) page.

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina are the defending champions. Alcaraz won his third Masters 1000 without dropping a set as he beat Thanasi Kokkinakis, Tallon Griekspoor, Jack Draper, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner to reach the final where he triumphed over Daniil Medvedev.

Meanwhile, Rybakina reached the championship match last year with wins over Sofia Kenin, Paula Badosa, Varvara Gracheva, Karolina Muchova and Iga Swiatek. The Kazakhstani then got past Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to win her maiden WTA 1000 title.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will both compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal at the Brisbane International 2024

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will both compete in this year's edition of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Nadal's last appearance at the Masters 1000 event came in 2022 when he reached the final after beating Sebastian Korda, Dan Evans, Reilly Opelka, Nick Kyrgios and Carlos Alcaraz. He lost to home favorite Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the final.

The Spaniard missed the tournament in 2023 due to a hip injury that ended his season abruptly. His first-round match at the first leg of the Sunshine Double is scheduled to take place in the evening session on March 7.

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, last competed at the BNP Paribas Open in 2019 when he suffered a disappointing third-round exit at the hands of the now-retired Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Both legends have tasted a lot of success in Indian Wells, with Nadal winning thrice in 2007, 2009 and 2013, beating Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro in the respective finals.

The Serb is the most successful player in the history of the Masters 1000 event, along with Roger Federer, notching five titles. His first tournament win came in 2008 before triumphing in 2011. He then registered a hat-trick at the BNP Paribas Open from 2014 to 2016.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here