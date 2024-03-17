Indian Wells 2024 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open

For the second year running, the Indian Wells final will have Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev lock horns for the trophy — arguably one of the most coveted outside the Grand Slam stage — on Sunday (March 17).

Alcaraz had beaten Medvedev in the final 12 months ago, dropping just five games in the contest to lift his maiden Indian Wells crown.

The Spaniard came into the tournament being on a title drought since Wimbledon last year, but has shown just why he loves playing at the venue.

He ended Jannik Sinner’s 16-match winning streak in the semifinal and now finds himself just one match away from not only ending the dry spell, but also defending a harcourt title for the first time in his young career.

Medvedev, meanwhile, has made deep runs at all tournaments that he has played at this year. The Russian came up just short in the Australian Open final against Sinner before going down against Ugo Humber in the Dubai semifinals.

He, however, has steadied the ship once again, beating the likes of Holger Rune, Tommy Paul, Grigor Dimitrov and Sebastian en-route to his second consecutive Indian Wells final.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Indian Wells Final match schedule

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will square for the Indian Wells title on Sunday, taking to court after the women's singles final.

Date: March 17, 2024 (US, Canada and Europe); March 19, 2024 (India and Australia).

Time: 2 pm local time

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev streaming details

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion at Indian Wells.

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on these respective channels and websites:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

Sky Sports- United Kingdom, Ireland

beInNSPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS - Singapore

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France & Russia

Eurosport Nordics - Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland

PCCW - Hong Kong

NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan

OTE - Greece

Polsat - Poland

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain

ESPN International Latam - Latin America

Supersport Africa - Africa

Ssport - Turkey

Sky NZ - New Zealand

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

TSN - Canada

Sony Sports - India

Additionally, live streaming is also available on Tennis TV.