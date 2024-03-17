Indian Wells 2024 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open

For the second year running, the Indian Wells final will have Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev lock horns for the trophy — arguably one of the most coveted outside the Grand Slam stage — on Sunday (March 17).
Alcaraz had beaten Medvedev in the final 12 months ago, dropping just five games in the contest to lift his maiden Indian Wells crown.
The Spaniard came into the tournament being on a title drought since Wimbledon last year, but has shown just why he loves playing at the venue.
He ended Jannik Sinner’s 16-match winning streak in the semifinal and now finds himself just one match away from not only ending the dry spell, but also defending a harcourt title for the first time in his young career.
Medvedev, meanwhile, has made deep runs at all tournaments that he has played at this year. The Russian came up just short in the Australian Open final against Sinner before going down against Ugo Humber in the Dubai semifinals.
He, however, has steadied the ship once again, beating the likes of Holger Rune, Tommy Paul, Grigor Dimitrov and Sebastian en-route to his second consecutive Indian Wells final.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Indian Wells Final match schedule
Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will square for the Indian Wells title on Sunday, taking to court after the women's singles final.
Date: March 17, 2024 (US, Canada and Europe); March 19, 2024 (India and Australia).
Time: 2 pm local time
Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on these respective channels and websites:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
Sky Sports- United Kingdom, Ireland
beInNSPORTS - Australia
beIN SPORTS - Middle East
beIN SPORTS - Singapore
beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore
CCTV - China
Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France & Russia
Eurosport Nordics - Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland
PCCW - Hong Kong
NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan
OTE - Greece
Polsat - Poland
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Sky Italia - Italy
Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain
ESPN International Latam - Latin America
Supersport Africa - Africa
Ssport - Turkey
Sky NZ - New Zealand
TSN - Canada
Sony Sports - India
Additionally, live streaming is also available on Tennis TV.