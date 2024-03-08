Indian Wells 2024: Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (18) Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic

Date: Friday, March 8

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic preview

Frances Tiafoe at the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia - Getty Images

Eighteenth seed and home-town favorite Frances Tiafoe will begin his Indian Wells campaign against Dusan Lajovic in the Round of 64 on Friday, March 8.

The American kicked off his 2024 season at the Hong Kong Open but was upset in the quarterfinals by Chinese teen Shang Juncheng. Tiafoe was then ousted in the second round of the Australian Open by Tomas Machac in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Top seed at the Dallas Open, Tiafoe suffered another disappointing defeat in the quarterfinals to compatriot Marcos Giron who comfortably saw him off 6-1, 6-4. He then lost to Tommy Paul in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open the following week. He didn't go too far at the Mexican Open, losing to Dominik Koepfer in the Round of 16.

Dusan Lajovic, meanwhile, kicked off his Indian Wells campaign against Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 128. He won the match in straight sets 7-5, 6-2, winning 79% points on his first serve and breaking his opponent 4 times.

The Serbian has looked impressive this season, previously reaching the quarterfinals at the Argentina Open and Rio Open.

Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head

Frances Tiafoe and Dusan Lajovic have faced off six times on tour, with Tiafoe leading their head-to-head 5-1. The American won their previous encounter 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 at the Estoril Open in 2022. Lajovic's only win, however, was in Indian Wells back in 2017. He won that game straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Frances Tiafoe Dusan Lajovic

(Odds to be added once made available)

Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic prediction

Dusan Lajovic at the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia - Getty Images

Frances Tiafoe heads into his second-round match against Dusan Lajovic as the favorite despite their current form.

Lajovic is coming off a couple of quarter-final appearances at the Argentina Open and Rio Open. He looked impressive during his first-round encounter at Indian Wells comfortably seeing off his Finnish opponent Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets.

Tiafoe, meanwhile, hasn't looked his best this year and will be looking to change that in the Californian desert. The slow conditions at the Indian Wells Tennis Centre, however, should favor his gameplay. He reached his first Master semifinal right here last year, ultimately losing to Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 7-6.

Lajovic will need to serve well and make early inroads if he is to have any chance of beating Tiafoe.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe in straight sets.