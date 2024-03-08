Indian Wells 2024: Holger Rune vs Milos Raonic preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Holger Rune vs Milos Raonic

Date: Sunday, March 10

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, U.S.

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Milos Raonic preview

Holger Rune at the 2024 Telcel ATP Mexican Open 2024 in Acapulco, Mexico - Getty Images

Seventh seed Holger Rune is slated to kick off his BNP Paribas campaign against former World No. 3 Milos Raonic in the second round on Sunday, March 10.

The young Dane kicked off his 2024 season at the Brisbane International, where he reached the final, losing to Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets. He next headed to the Australian Open as the eighth seed but was sent packing in Round 2 by French youngster Arthur Cazaux 7-6 (4), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

At the Open Sud De France, Rune coasted to the semi-finals, where he faced Borna Coric. Down 3-6, 1-4, Rune prematurely pulled out of the match, citing a strain in his right arm.

He did make it in time for the Rotterdam Open a couple of weeks later but lost in the second round to Alexander Shevchenko in a gripping three-set battle. Seeded second at the Mexican Open, Rune succumbed to sixth seed Casper Ruud in the semi-finals, losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Raonic, meanwhile, kicked off his Indian Wells campaign on Thursday, March 7, against Sumit Nagal of India. Raonic was initially scheduled to face off against Rafael Nadal in the first round but was drawn against the lucky loser after the Spaniard's withdrawal due to injury.

Despite the change in opponent, Raonic held his cool to claim a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 victory against the Indian. Raonic won an impressive 76% points on his first serve and broke his opponents three times to seal the win. The match was interrupted by rain for over two hours.

Holger Rune vs Milos Raonic head-to-head

Holger Rune and Milos Raonic are yet to face off on tour and hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Holger Rune vs Milos Raonic odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Holger Rune Milos Raonic

(Odds to be added once made available)

Holger Rune vs Milos Raonic prediction

Milos Raonic at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Holger Rune and Milos Raonic's second-round encounter promises to be a blockbuster one, with both players renowned for their high-intensity game.

Rune has had a disappointing start to the new season by his lofty standards and will be eager to go deep into the Californian desert. Raonic, meanwhile, has struggled with form and injuries, and has already had to retire twice in 2024.

Known for their attacking baseline games and powerful serves, both players will look to dictate play from the baseline. Keeping service games and points short will be crucial too.

Given his recent exploits, Rune holds the slight upper heading into their encounter. But there is no discounting a surprise from the former World No. 3 who has a power-packed game with the ability to blow anybody off the court on his given day.

Pick: Holger Rune in straight sets.