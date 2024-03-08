Indian Wells 2024: Hubert Hurkacz vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Gael Monfils

Date: Sunday, March 10

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, U.S.

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Hubert Hurkacz vs Gael Monfils preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Getty Images

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz will kick off his BNP Paribas Open campaign against French veteran Gael Monfils in the round of 64 on Sunday, March 10.

Hurkacz began the new season representing his home nation of Poland at the 2024 United Cup. Along with women's world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, he reached the finals, where they lost to Germany. Hurkacz then reached the last eight at the Australian Open but ultimately succumbed to then World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in a grueling five-setter 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Top seed at the Open 13 in Marseille, France, Hurkacz was beaten by hometown hero Ugo Humbert in the semi-finals. He suffered another disappointing defeat the following week to Tallon Griekspoor in the second round of the Rotterdam Open. He lost once again to Humbert, this time in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Gael Monfils, meanwhile, is still going strong at 37 years old. The veteran kicked off his Indian Wells campaign on Thursday, March 7, against Max Purcell. Monfils comfortably won the match 6-1, 6-2, breaking his opponent's serve four times during the match.

Monfils reached the semi-finals of the Qatar Open a couple of weeks ago and has a couple of second-round showings at the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Hubert Hurkacz and Gael Monfils have faced off twice on tour up until now, with the pair splitting it evenly at 1-1. They placed twice in 2019, with Monfils winning their first encounter at the ATP Masters 1000 Canada 6-4, 6-0 and Hurkacz their second at the ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Hubert Hurkacz vs Gael Monfils odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Hubert Hurkacz Gael Monfils

(Odds to be added once made available)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Gael Monfils prediction

Gael Monfils at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Hubert Hurkacz's second-round encounter against Gael Monfils promises to be an exciting one.

The veteran Monfils has looked in sublime touch recently, comfortably winning his first-round encounter against Max Purcell. He served particularly well, clocking 10 aces and winning an impressive 78% points behind his first serve. His run to the semi-finals of the Qatar Open a couple of weeks ago has also given him heaps of confidence.

Hurkacz, meanwhile, is yet to get alive and kicking in the new season. He will look to brush off a couple of disappointing losses and head deep into Indian Wells this year.

Both Hurkacz and Monfils have similar game styles. They serve big, dominate from the back of the court with their powerful groundstrokes, and have a good feel for the net. Monfils will need to make early inroads in his match against Hurkacz if he is going to have any chance of winning it.

Hurkacz holds the edge heading into their encounter despite Monfils' current run of form.

Pick: Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.