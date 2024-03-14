Indian Wells 2024: Maria Sakkari vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Maria Sakkari vs (23) Emma Navarro

Date: Thursday, March 14

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Maria Sakkari vs Emma Navarro preview

Maria Sakkari at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Ninth seed Maria Sakkari will take on 23rd seed Emma Navarro in the quarter-finals of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Thursday, March 14.

Maria Sakkari has hit a good run of form in the Californian desert after a slow start to the 2024 season.

The Greek World No. 9 overcame Diana Shnaider in the round of 64, winning the match 5-7, 6-4, 6-0. She beat 20th seed Caroline Garcia in the following round in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. She went the distance once again against Diane Parry of France in the round of 16, winning it with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 scoreline.

The 22-year-old Navarro, meanwhile, is having a breakthrough season. She picked up her first career title at the Hobart International at the start of the year.

She kicked off her Indian Wells campaign with a three-set victory 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 against Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in the round of 64. She battled through another three-setter in the following round against 16th seed Elina Svitolina, shocking her higher-ranked opponent with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

Up against World No. 2 and defending runner-up Aryna Sabalenka in the round of 16, Navarro put on a scintillating display in sets one and three to win the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, the biggest win of her young career.

Maria Sakkari vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

Maria Sakkari and Emma Navarro have faced off twice on tour and their head-to-head is leveled at 1-1. Sakkari won their encounter earlier this year in Dubai while Navarro won their first match in San Diego last year.

Maria Sakkari vs Emma Navarro odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Maria Sakkari Emma Navarro

(Odds to be added once made available)

Maria Sakkari vs Emma Navarro prediction

Emma Navarro at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

An exciting battle can be expected, with both Maria Sakkari and Emma Navarro in great form.

The Greek World No. 9 has put behind a disappointing start to the season with a strong run so far at the Indian Wells. Sakkari was particularly good on serve in her previous encounter, winning 72% of points on her 1st serve. She also broke her opponent's serve four times.

Navarro too has looked in splendid form. She dictated play from the baseline against Sabalenka and efficiently used her big shots to claim the win. Navarro also successfully broke Sabalenka's serve four times.

Both Navarro and Sakkari thrive in the slow conditions at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and will look to make early inroads on each other's serves. It could ultimately boil down to who handles the pressure better.

Maria Sakkari might walk into the match as the favorite, but there is no discounting another upset by Emma Navarro.

Pick: Emma Navarro in three sets.