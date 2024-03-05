Indian Wells 2024: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more | BNP Paribas Open

The 50th edition of the BNP Paribas Open, also known as the Indian Wells Masters, will take place from March 6 to 18. The hardcourt event is the first tournament of the year in the ATP Masters 1000 series on tour.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be the top two seeds at the tournament, followed by Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev. The American trio of Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz will also feature at the event, alongside World No. 5 Andrey Rublev and World No. 6 Alexander Zverev.

Indian Wells is also set to welcome former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard is a three-time champion at the event and secured a runner-up finish during his last outing in California.

On that note, let's take a detailed look at the BNP Paribas Open 2024.

What is the BNP Paribas Open?

The BNP Paribas Open is an outdoor hardcourt event that is part of the ATP Masters 1000 series. It is the first event of the popular Sunshine Double in the United States of America, alongside the Miami Open.

Swiss legend Roger Federer and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic have captured the most titles at the event so far with five each. Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Lleyton Hewitt and Cameron Norrie have also clinched the title in the past.

Venue

The BNP Paribas Open 2024 will take place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, United States. It is an outdoor hardcourt (Plexipave surface) event.

Players

Jannik Sinner in action at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is competing in Indian Wells after five years and will be a heavy favorite to win the title given his form while playing any tournament. The Serb has shown no signs of slowing down and will look to make a mark at the BNP Paribas Open after his Australian Open semifinal exit. The Serb will face either a qualifier or Aleksandar Vukic in the first second round in Indian Wells.

Jannik Sinner will be arguably the heaviest favorite to win the Masters 1000 event after his Australian Open triumph. The Italian is playing some brilliant tennis and he will start his campaign against either Thanassi Kokkinakis or Marcos Giron in the second round.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will have a point to prove at the BNP Paribas Open as he had a disappointing Golden Swing in South America. The Spaniard will take on either Luca van Assche or Matteo Arnaldi in the second round.

Last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev will be a heavy title contender this year and the Russian at his best is more than capable of going all the way. He will start the tournament against either Flavio Cobolli or Roberto Carballes Baena.

The likes of Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alex de Minaur are also capable of having a good run in Indian Wells.

Schedule

The Indian Wells 2024 qualifiers have already begun and are scheduled to go on till March 5. The top players in the main draw will kick off their campaign on March 7.

The quarterfinal matches should take place on March 14 and 15.

The men's singles final will be played on Sunday, March 18.

Prize Money and Ranking points

The total prize money for the 2024 BNP Paribas Open is $8,995,555. The winner will receive a cheque worth $1,100,000, coupled with 1000 ranking points.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK and Canada can watch the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here