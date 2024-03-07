Indian Wells 2024 weather: Forecast for each day and what to expect during the 2 weeks of the BNP Paribas Open

The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells has started, with a few matches on the first day being suspended due to rain delay.

The likes of Angelique Kerber and Andy Murray booked their spots in the second round with wins over Petra Martic and David Goffin, respectively. However, the day's play was suspended due to a rain delay which was predicted in the weather forecast.

As for the forecast about the upcoming days, March 7 is expected to be sunny during the morning and mostly clear during the night. March 8 is also expected to be sunny in the morning while the night time weather is predicted to be clear. March 9 has a forecast similar to March 7, which is a sunny morning and a mostly-clear night.

March 10 is expected to be mostly sunny as are March 11 and 12. The weather forecast in Indian Wells for March 13, 14 and 15 is predicted to be sunny. March 17 is expected to be partly cloudy while March 18 has a mostly sunny forecast. March 19 is predicted to be partly cloudy.

Andy Murray reaches second round of Indian Wells Masters

Andy Murray in action at the Indian Wells Masters

Andy Murray registered his second win of 2024 as he defeated David Goffin 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Indian Wells Masters. The Brit maintains his 100% win record against the Belgian, triumphing in each of their eight encounters so far.

Andy Murray will next face Andrey Rublev in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The two will face one another for the second time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. Whoever out of the two wins the match, will take on either 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka or Brandon Nakashima in the third round.

Among other players, Angelique Kerber also reached the second round of the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Petra Martic. She will next face 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Three American players reached the second round in Indian Wells, with Brandon Nakashima defeating compatriot Christopher Eubanks while Katie Volynets triumphed over Mirra Andreeva. Bernarda Pera set up a second-round match with Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova after edging out Daria Saville in three sets.