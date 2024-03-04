Indian Wells 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open

The ATP and WTA tour's leading stars will convene at Indian Wells for the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. The tournament will kick off from March 6 and will come to an end with the men's and women's singles final on March 17.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic returns to the venue for the first time since 2019 as the vaccine mandate in the US had kept him away the last few years. This will also be his first tournament since his Australian Open title defence came to an end against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

Djokovic's archrival Rafael Nadal will also make his comeback at the BNP Paribas Open after a two-month hiatus. While he initially returned after a year-long absence at the Brisbane International in January, he was quickly sidelined with yet another injury.

The in-form Sinner, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, along with the rest of the top 10 are also present. On the women's side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads a stacked list which features the who's who of women's tennis.

Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu, Angelique Kerber, and Coco Gauff, among others, are in the mix, along with defending champion Elena Rybakina.

With the sport's biggest names taking centrestage at Indian Wells, here's how one can keep up with their matches over the next fortnight:

ATP channel and live streaming details for BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion at the BNP Paribas Open.

Here's a list of channels that will broadcast the men's event:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

DigiSport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

ESPN - Central and South America

CCTV - China

Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

WTA channel and live streaming details for BNP Paribas Open

Elena Rybakina is the defending champion at the BNP Paribas Open.

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's event:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

TVNZ - New Zealand

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus

DigiSport - Romania

Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

TVE - Spain

TV2 - Denmark

DAZN - Japan

Now TV - Hong Kong

TapDMV - Philippines

Truevisions - Thailand

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here