Indian Wells 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open

The ATP and WTA tour's leading stars will convene at Indian Wells for the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. The tournament will kick off from March 6 and will come to an end with the men's and women's singles final on March 17.
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic returns to the venue for the first time since 2019 as the vaccine mandate in the US had kept him away the last few years. This will also be his first tournament since his Australian Open title defence came to an end against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.
Djokovic's archrival Rafael Nadal will also make his comeback at the BNP Paribas Open after a two-month hiatus. While he initially returned after a year-long absence at the Brisbane International in January, he was quickly sidelined with yet another injury.
The in-form Sinner, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, along with the rest of the top 10 are also present. On the women's side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads a stacked list which features the who's who of women's tennis.
Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu, Angelique Kerber, and Coco Gauff, among others, are in the mix, along with defending champion Elena Rybakina.
With the sport's biggest names taking centrestage at Indian Wells, here's how one can keep up with their matches over the next fortnight:
ATP channel and live streaming details for BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells
Here's a list of channels that will broadcast the men's event:
Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada
beIN SPORTS - Australia
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland
Sky Italia - Italy
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland
Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain
Eurosport - France
Polsat - Poland
OTE - Greece
DigiSport - Romania
TV2 - Denmark, Norway
Ziggo Sport - Netherlands
ESPN - Central and South America
CCTV - China
Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
WTA channel and live streaming details for BNP Paribas Open
Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's event:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada (English Language)
TVA - Canada (French Language)
beIN SPORTS - Australia, France
TVNZ - New Zealand
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia
Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus
DigiSport - Romania
Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
TVE - Spain
TV2 - Denmark
DAZN - Japan
Now TV - Hong Kong
TapDMV - Philippines
Truevisions - Thailand
Tennis Channel - India
Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here