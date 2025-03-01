Indian Wells 2025: Complete list of wildcards ft. Sloane Stephens, Reilly Opelka, Alycia Parks, Joao Fonseca | BNP Paribas Open

Wildcards have been awarded to former World No. 3 Sloane Stephens, former World No. 4 Belinda Bencic, Alycia Parks, Reilly Opelka and Nishesh Basavareddy for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. The event will take place from 2 March to 16 March 2025 at Indian Wells.

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland celebrates a point against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles quarterfinal match on day eleven of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 14, 2019 - Source: Getty

Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist Belinda Bencic will be making her first appearance in Indian Wells after giving birth to her daughter, Bella, in April 2024. She will be making her ninth main draw appearance at the event, where she has a 9-8 win-loss record and reached the semifinal in 2019.

2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens will be playing in the main draw at the BNP Paribas Open for the 14th time and she has a 13-13 win-loss record at the tournament. Her best result at the BNP Paribas Open was in 2014 when she reached the quarterfinals.

Alycia Parks will be making her third main draw appearance and will be looking for her first win. World No. 78 Bernarda Pera, World No. 106 Robin Montgomery, and World No. 162 Iva Jovic were also awarded the wildcards for the main draw.

In the men's singles event, former World No. 17, Reilly Opelka, will be making his first main draw appearance in Indian Wells since 2022, when he reached the fourth round and lost to Rafael Nadal. Opelka has a 3-5 record at the Indian Wells Open and reached the final at Brisbane International earlier this year, where he knocked out the former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Reilly Opelka of the USA after their quarter-final match during day six of the 2025 Brisbane International - Source: Getty

American youngsters Basavareddy and Boyer to make their debut at Indian Wells

American youngsters Nishesh Basavareddy and Tristan Boyer also received wildcards as both of them are very close to breaking into the Top 100 of the ATP Rankings. 19-year-old Basavareddy reached the semifinals at the ASB Classic in Auckland and also managed to win a set against Novak Djokovic in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open.

World No. 113 Tristan won three Challenger titles last year and won his first Grand Slam match at the 2025 Australian Open in five sets against Federico Coria, before losing to Alex de Minaur in straight sets. Both Basavareddy and Boyer will be making their Masters 1000 main draw debut.

Earlier, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was awarded the wildcard for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. In the men's singles event, promising youngster Joao Fonseca will be making his Indian Wells debut. Fonseca had beaten Learner Tien in the final of 2024 Next Gen Finals.

BNP Paribas Open Women's Singles wildcards

Belinda Bencic

Sloane Stephens

Petra Kvitova

Alycia Parks

Bernarda Pera

Robin Montgomery

Iva Jovic

BNP Paribas Open Men's Singles wildcards

Reilly Opelka

Nishesh Basavareddy

Joao Fonseca

