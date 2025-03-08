Indian Wells 2025 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Maria Sakkari vs Viktoriya Tomova, Jasmine Paolini vs Iva Jovic | BNP Paribas Open

Day 4 of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open will see some of the top seeds in the women's singles who will begin their campaigns with second-round matches.

The women's draw will see five of the top 10 seeds in action on Saturday, March 8. World No. 1 and top seed Aryna Sabalenka will begin her campaign against home favorite McCartney Kessler. Two of the biggest home favorites, third-seeded Coco Gauff and fifth-seeded Madison Keys will also begin their campaigns against Moyuka Uchijima and Anastasia Potapova, respectively.

Other prominent seeds involve sixth-seeded Jasmine Paolini and another home favorite tenth-seeded Emma Navarro.

Let's take a look at some of the women's singles matches scheduled for Day 4 at the BNP Paribas Open.

#5 Diana Shnaider vs Alycia Parks

In Picture: Diana Shnaider (Getty)

Thirteenth-seeded Diana Shanider will take on home favorite Alycia Parks in the second round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. Shnaider's form in 2025 has not been great, with the Russian player having a 6-6 win/loss record for the season. Her best run was a quarterfinal appearance at the Adelaide International, losing 6-7 (3), 7-6 (9), 4-6 against Yulia Putintseva.

Alycia Parks began her 2025 on a strong note, reaching the semifinals of the ASB Classic, losing 4-6, 2-6 against Naomi Osaka. However, since then, she has not passed the second round at any of the events. At Indian Wells, she began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Anna Kalinskaya.

The two have played each other twice with each getting one victory. They last faced off at the Qatar Open this year, with Parks winning 6-4, 7-6 (2). Given the recent victory and playing in front of the home crowd, the American will be the favorite to win the match.

Predicted winner- Alycia Parks

#4 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Polina Kudermetova

In Picture: Ekaterina Alexandrova (Getty)

Twentieth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova will face off against Polina Kudermetova in the second round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. Alexandrova is having a great season so far. After a shaky start to the season, the Russian player won the Linz Open with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 win over Dayan Yastremska in the final. She also reached the semifinal of the Qatar Open, losing to eventual champion Amanda Anisimova.

Polina Kudermetova had a great start to 2025, winning seven consecutive matches to reach the final of the Brisbane International as a qualifier before losing to Aryna Sabalenka in three sets. However, her performance has not been encouraging since, as she has a 0-3 record in main draw matches. In the first round at Indian Wells, she won 6-4, 6-2 against Claire Lu.

The two have met previously once, with Kudermetova winning 6-2, 7-5 at the 2024 Korea Open. Their current form, however, makes Alexandrova the favorite for the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Ekaterina Alexandrova

#3 Donna Vekic vs Elina Avanesyan

In Picture: Donna Vekic (Getty)

Nineteenth-seeded Donna Vekic will begin her 2025 BNP Paribas Open against Elina Avanesyan. Vekic's form has been poor in 2025. The Crotain reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, losing to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets. Barring her three wins in Melbourne, Vekic has lost all her remaining seven matches in the season.

Elina Avanesyan had a 10-7 record for the season. The Armenian player made two semifinal runs in 2025 at the Hobart International and the Merida Open, losing to McCartney Kessler and Emma Navarro, respectively. She began her Indian Wells campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Lauren Davis.

The pair have met once previously, with Vekic winning 6-2, 7-6 (0) at the 2023 German Open. Even though the Croatian is not in good form, she is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Donna Vekic

#2 Maria Sakkari vs Viktoriya Tomova

In Picture: Maria Sakkari (Getty)

Last year's runner-up Maria Sakkari will take on Viktoriya Tomova in her opening BNP Paribas Open match. The Greek's 2025 form has been woeful as she has won only two main draw matches and has had three first-round exits including the Australian Open where she lost against Camila Osorio.

Viktoriya Tomova has won four out of the ten matches she has played in 2025. Her best run came at the Transylvania Open, where she reached the quarterfinals. She lost 3-6, 6-7 (7) against Katerina Siniakova. The Russian player started her Indian Wells campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Olga Danilovic.

The pair have played on five previous occasions, with Sakarri winning four, including the 6-3, 6-2 win in the last match at this year's Linz Open. The head-to-head and a superior record at Indian Wells make the Greek player the favorite to win the match.

Predicted winner- Maria Sakkari

#1 Jasmine Paolini vs Iva Jovic

In Picture: Iva Jovic (Getty)

Sixth-seeded Jasmine Paolini will face American teenager Iva Jovic in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. Paolini has a 6-4 record for the season. The Italian's best performance was a third-round run at the Australian Open, where he lost against Elina Svitolina. She was also injured in her last match against Sofia Kenin at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she was the defending champion.

Iva Jovic is playing only her second main Tour event of the season at Indian Wells. Her only event of the year was the Australian Open where she lost against Elena Rybakian in the second round. The teenager has mostly been active on the ITF Tour, reaching a final and a semifinal in those events. At Indian Wells, she began her campaign with a 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 win over Julia Grabher in the first round.

This will be the first meeting between the players, but Paolini will be the cleat favorite being a top-10 seed.

Predicted winner- Jasmine Paolini

