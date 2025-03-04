Indian Wells 2025 Draw: Coco Gauff's projected path to final ft. potential QF clash vs Madison Keys | BNP Paribas Open

The 2025 American leg of tennis is set to kick off with the highly anticipated BNP Paribas Open. The draw for both the men's and the women's section have been made, and the players are set to take the center stage at the Indian Wells from March 5.

Ad

Coco Gauff is the third seed at the event and one of the favorites to win her home tournament. The American star suffered a disappointing quarter-final exit at the Australian Open but will be keen to make her mark at the Indian Wells 2025.

Gauff's best result at the Indian Wells came last year when she reached the semi-final of the tournament. The 20-year-old was beaten by Maria Sakkari in the final four of the event but will be keen to take that extra step this time around.

Ad

Trending

Gauff has been handed a bye in the first round and will take on the court from the second round of the competition. Let's take a look at the potential opponents Gauff might face on her way to the Indian Wells final.

Coco Gauff's potential 2R opponent - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu - Source : Getty

Coco Gauff could face Emma Raducanu in a blockbuster second-round clash at Indian Wells. The British star has struggled in the last 18 months but will be keen to make a mark with her new coach.

Ad

Raducanu comes into the tournament having lost in the third round of the Australian Open against Iga Swiatek. The former US Open champion is yet to win a title since her Major win in New York three years ago but could prove to be a tricky opponent for Gauff.

Coco Gauff enjoys a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head between the duo as she won their only clash at the Australian Open 2023.

Ad

Coco Gauff's potential 3R opponent - Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff could face Maria Sakkari in the third round in a replay of last year's semi-final. Sakkari defeated Gauff in three sets when the players last met at the Indian Wells 2024.

Ad

Sakkari was stunned in the first round of the Australian Open as she lost to Camila Osorio. The Greek star is currently ranked 29th in the WTA rankings and will aim to get her season back on track at the BNP Paribas Open.

Sakkari leads Gauff 5-3 in their head-to-head with the Indian Wells semi-final in 2024 being the last match played between the duo.

Coco Gauff's potential 4R opponent - Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova- Source: Getty

Coco Gauff could face Amanda Anisimova, a fellow American who clinched a WTA title last month, in the fourth round at Indian Wells. Anisimova is one of the most in-form players on the tour.

Ad

Amanda Anisimova won the Qatar TotalEnergies 2025 title after beating Jelena Ostapenko in the final. The 23-year-old American will start the Indian Wells as one of the dark horses for the title.

Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova are tied at 1-1 in their head-to-head matches, with Anisimova winning their last encounter at Wimbledon 2022.

Coco Gauff's potential QF opponent - Madison Keys

Madison Keys - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff might face another American when she takes on Madison Keys at the quarter-final stage. 2025 has been a path-breaking year for Keys, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Ad

Keys defeated both the World No. 2, Iga Swiatek and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on her way to the Australian Open title. The American star will be full of confidence going into the BNP Paribas and will aim to keep her unbeaten run going in 2025.

Madison Keys leads Coco Gauff 3-2 in head-to-head. Keys won the last encounter between the duo back at the Madrid Open in 2024.

Coco Gauff's potential SF opponent - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff will most likely take on the World Number 1, Aryna Sabalenka, in the semi-final of the BNP Paribas Open. The Belarussian star has never won a title at the Indian Wells.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka failed to defend her Australian Open title in 2025 as she lost in the final against Madison Keys. The World No. 1 will be keen to get her season back on track by winning a maiden title at the Indian Wells.

Coco Gauff has an impressive record against Sabalenka. The American star leads the 3-time Grand Slam champion 5-4 in their head-to-head, with Gauff emerging victorious in their last meeting at the WTA Finals in 2024.

Ad

Coco Gauff's potential Final opponent - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff will potentially face the defending champion Iga Swiatek in the final of the Indian Wells 2025. The Polish star is the current World No. 2 in the WTA rankings and won the BNP Paribas Open last year.

Ad

Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari in straight sets to win at the Indian Wells in 2024. However, the Pole has suffered a tough start to the 2025 season, having lost in the semifinal of the Australian Open against Madison Keys. The World No. 2 is yet to win a title this year and will be keen to defend her title at the BNP Paribas Open.

Swiatek has dominated Gauff in the past and enjoys an 11-3 head-to-head record against the American. However, Gauff has won the last two encounters between the duo in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback