Indian Wells 2025 Final: Jack Draper vs Holger Rune where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Jack Draper and Holger Rune will contest in an unlikely Indian Wells final. Both players scored upset wins on Saturday to book their spots in the summit clash.
Rune was the first to come through, taking out fourth seed Daniil Medvedev in a tight two-set affair. He turned in a serving masterclass against his higher-ranked opponent to take the win 7-5, 6-4. He was broken only once throughout the encounter.
The Dane has had an unpredictable tournament at Indian Wells this year, needing two three-setters to beat Ugo Humbert and Tallon Griekspoor en-route to his first ATP Masters 1000 final since 2023.
Draper, meanwhile, has enjoyed the best fortnight of his career and will be competing in a final at this level for the first time in his career. He has posted two of the biggest wins of his career in the competition.
He came into the semifinal encounter having taken out home hope Taylor Fritz, but few would have seen his stunning upset against Carlos Alcaraz coming. The Briton was at his explosive best and showed incredible fighting skills on the big points to close out a topsy-turvy 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 victory.
Rune and Draper will now compete for the Indian Wells crown in Sunday's final.
Jack Draper vs Holger Rune match timing
Fixture: (13) Jack Draper vs (12) Holger Rune
Time: March 17 (Sunday, Time TBD)
Venue: Stadium 1, Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Jack Draper vs Holger Rune streaming details
Here's a list of channels that will broadcast the men's event at the BNP Paribas Open:
Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada
beIN SPORTS - Australia
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland
Sky Italia - Italy
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland
Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro
SRG- Switzerland
Ssport- Turkey
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain
Eurosport - France
Polsat - Poland
OTE - Greece
DigiSport - Romania
TV2 - Denmark, Norway
Ziggo Sport - Netherlands
TV3- Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
TV4 AB- Sweden
MTV3 - Finland
Sport TV- Portugal
Network4- Hungary
Livey- Iceland
BeTV - Belgium
BB Tennis- Russia, Belarus, Iceland
ESPN International- Central and South America
Youkou - China
Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan
UNEXT - Japan
beIN Sports- Middle East, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, East Timor, Singapore, Philippines
CJ ENM- South Korea
PCCW- Hong Kong
Canal+, Supersport: Africa
Live streaming of the Men's Singles final at Indian Wells will also be available on Tennis TV.