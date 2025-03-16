Indian Wells 2025 Final: Jack Draper vs Holger Rune where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Jack Draper and Holger Rune will contest in an unlikely Indian Wells final. Both players scored upset wins on Saturday to book their spots in the summit clash.

Rune was the first to come through, taking out fourth seed Daniil Medvedev in a tight two-set affair. He turned in a serving masterclass against his higher-ranked opponent to take the win 7-5, 6-4. He was broken only once throughout the encounter.

The Dane has had an unpredictable tournament at Indian Wells this year, needing two three-setters to beat Ugo Humbert and Tallon Griekspoor en-route to his first ATP Masters 1000 final since 2023.

Draper, meanwhile, has enjoyed the best fortnight of his career and will be competing in a final at this level for the first time in his career. He has posted two of the biggest wins of his career in the competition.

He came into the semifinal encounter having taken out home hope Taylor Fritz, but few would have seen his stunning upset against Carlos Alcaraz coming. The Briton was at his explosive best and showed incredible fighting skills on the big points to close out a topsy-turvy 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 victory.

Rune and Draper will now compete for the Indian Wells crown in Sunday's final.

Jack Draper vs Holger Rune match timing

Jack Draper is looking to lift his first ATP Masters 1000 crown. (Source: Getty)

Fixture: (13) Jack Draper vs (12) Holger Rune

Time: March 17 (Sunday, Time TBD)

Venue: Stadium 1, Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Jack Draper vs Holger Rune streaming details

Holger Rune last played in an ATP Masters 1000 final way back in 2023. (Source: Getty)

Here's a list of channels that will broadcast the men's event at the BNP Paribas Open:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

SRG- Switzerland

Ssport- Turkey

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

DigiSport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

TV3- Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

TV4 AB- Sweden

MTV3 - Finland

Sport TV- Portugal

Network4- Hungary

Livey- Iceland

BeTV - Belgium

BB Tennis- Russia, Belarus, Iceland

ESPN International- Central and South America

Youkou - China

Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan

UNEXT - Japan

beIN Sports- Middle East, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, East Timor, Singapore, Philippines

CJ ENM- South Korea

PCCW- Hong Kong

Canal+, Supersport: Africa

Live streaming of the Men's Singles final at Indian Wells will also be available on Tennis TV.

