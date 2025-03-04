Indian Wells 2025: Men's Singles Final Qualifying Round predictions ft. Michael Mmoh vs Adam Walton, Ethan Quinn vs Gabriel Diallo

The final round of qualifying for the men's singles event at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open is set to take place on March 4. The first round saw 13 of the 24 seeded players being knocked out including the top-two seeded players like Mattia Bellucci and Daniel Altmaier.

Of the ten Americans who were in the men's draw, five of them have reached the next round. However, both the seeded American players in the draw, Mitchell Krueger and Christopher Eubanks have been knocked out of the first round.

Let's look at some of the interesting matchups in the final round of qualifying at the BNP Paribas Open

#5 Botic Van de Zandschulp vs Matteo Gigante

In Picture: Botic Van de Zandschulp (Getty)

Third-seeded Botic Van de Zandschulp will be taking on Matteo Gigante in the final round of qualifying at Indian Wells. The Dutchman is one of the top seeds remaining in the draw, who began his campaign with a three-set win over Lukas Klein, winning the match 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Matteo Gigante is looking to qualify for his second main event on the ATP Tour in 2025. The Italian had previously qualified for the main draw at the Australian Open. In the first round of qualifying, he registered a dominant 6-4, 6-2 win over 22nd-seeded Mitchell Krueger in the first round.

These players have not played previously, but being the top seed Van de Zandschulp will be the favorite.

Predicted winner- Botic Van De Zandschulp

#4 Hugo Gaston vs Eliot Spizzirri

In Picture: Hugo Gaston (Getty)

Sixth-seeded Hugo Gaston will take on Eliot Spizzirri in the final round of qualifying at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. After winning his first-round match against Omar Jasika at the Australian Open, Gaston's form nosedived as he lost four consecutive matches after that. However, in the first round of qualifying, he won 6-2, 6-4 against James Trotter.

Eliot Spizzirri has been in good form on the Challenger Tour. He entered the Indian Wells event, having won the challenger event in San Diego, where he won 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 against Mackenzie McDonald in the final. He also reached the final of the Cleveland Challenger. He began his campaign at Indian Wells with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Llyod Harris in the first round of qualifying.

These players have not met each other, but Spizzirri is on a six-match win streak and will have home support, making him the favorite.

Predicted winner- Eliot Spizzirri

#3 James Duckworth vs Li Tu

In Picture: James Duckworth (Getty)

One of the final-round qualifying fixtures at Indian Wells will be an all-Australian affair between James Duckworth and Li Tu. Duckworth has qualified for the main draw of three events in 2025 so far, winning only one main draw match at the Australian Open. At the BNP Paribas Open, he won his first qualifying match against Terence Atmane 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Li Tu has reached the quarterfinal stage of the Challenger Tour events in 2025 but has not made any mark on the main ATP Tour. He won 6-3, 6-4 over veteran Adrian Mannarino in the first round.

Li Tu has won the only match he has played against James Duckworth, winning the 2025 Adelaide International match 6-1, 7-5. This will make him the favorite in the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Li Tu

#2 Michael Mmoh vs Adam Walton

In Picture: Adam Walton (Getty)

Home favorite Michael Mmoh will look to continue his run at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open when he takes on ninth-seeded Adam Walton in the final qualifying round. Mmoh came to the event on the back of some poor form, but he secured a 6-3, 6-2 win over Billy Harris who was in great form, having done well on the Challenger Tour.

Adam Walton has not made it past the first round in any of the main Tour events he has played in 2025. However, the Australian won the title at the Brisbane 2 Challenger. At Indian Wells, he began his qualifying journey with a 7-5, 6-4 win against Constant Lestienne in the first round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players. However, Walton's current form and Mmoh's poor track record at Indian Wells will make the Australian the favorite to win the match.

Predicted Winner- Adam Walton

#1 Ethan Quinn vs Gabriel Diallo

In Picture: Gabriel Diallo (Getty)

One of the five Americans left in the qualifying draw, Ethan Quinn will face fourth-seeded Gabriel Diallo in a bid to enter the main draw of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. Quinn has done well on the Challenger Tour, reaching the semifinal in San Diego and reaching the final in Canberra. He defeated Tristan Schoolkate 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3 in the first qualifying round.

Gabriel Diallo has had an average season in 2025 so far, not making it past the second round at any of the Tour events he has played in. The Canadian started off his Indian Wells campaign on a good note, winning 6-3, 7-6 (5) against Hady Habib in the first qualifying round.

These two players have not met previously on the Tour, but Diallo won a qualifying fixture against Quinn 6-3, 7-6 (6) in Lexington in 2024. This would make the Canadian the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Gabriel Diallo

