Indian Wells 2025 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Jack Draper and runner-up Holger Rune earn | BNP Paribas Open

Jack Draper and Holger Rune produced a thrilling final at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, with the Brit emerging victorious to clinch his third career title. Both players stand to earn significant rewards for their success, as the prize pool for the ATP Masters 1000 event totals $9,693,540.

After beating the likes of Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, Draper claimed a 6-2, 6-2 victory in the final to secure his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title. The Brit will receive $1,201,125 for his triumph, while Rune will take home $638,750 for finishing as the runner-up.

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will each earn $354,850 for making a run to the semifinals at the Indian Wells Masters. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton, Francisco Cerundolo, Arthur Fils, and Tallon Griekspoor, who lost in the quarterfinals, will each be awarded $202,000.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and the other players who were knocked out in the fourth round will each pocket $110,250. For making the third round, Frances Tiafoe, Denis Shapovalov, Gael Monfils, Matteo Berrettini, and Hubert Hurkacz, among others, will each receive $64,500.

The players who were ousted in the second round, including Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, will each take home $37,650. Meanwhile, Alexander Bublik, Reilly Opelka, Learner Tien, Nick Kyrgios, and others who failed to advance past the first round will each earn $25,375.

The players who did not make the main draw will also receive substantial prize money for their campaigns at Indian Wells. Those who fell short in the second round of qualifiers will each pocket $14,730, while the players that lost in the first qualifying round will each get $7,640.

Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo won the men's doubles title at Indian Wells 2025

Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo won the Indian Wells men's doubles title - Source: Getty

Top seeds Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo claimed a commanding 6-3, 6-4 victory over Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson to clinch the men's doubles title at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. Pavic and Arevalo will pocket $457,150 for their victory at the ATP Masters 1000 event, with runners-up Korda and Thompson earning $242,020.

The pairs who lost in the semifinals at Indian Wells, Christian Harrison and Evan King, as well as Fernando Romboli and John-Patrick Smith, will each take home $129,970. Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego, Jiri Lehecka and Alejandro Tabilo, Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, and Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson will each receive $65,000 for their runs to the quarterfinals.

No. 2 seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten, Jack Draper and Tomas Machac, Jamie Murray and Adam Pavlasek, and the other teams that lost in the second round will each earn $34,850.

Those who were knocked out in the opening round at Indian Wells, including Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev and Marcelo Melo, and Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, among others, will each pocket $19,050.

